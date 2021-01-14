Rivlin: Israel's prisoners must receive coronavirus vaccine

President Reuven Rivlin wrote to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein advocating for the vaccination of Israel's prisoners on Thursday. "We must not back down from our sacred Jewish and Democratic values that are a moral compass for us," he said. "Preventing life-saving medical treatment from those who are in prison - whether they are serving time following a conviction or awaiting trial - is not in line with our values, the vales of the Jewish and Democratic state," Rivlin said in a letter to Edelstein."The regulations for fighting the coronavirus pandemic must not be tainted by political motives - this would greatly hurt valuable human lives and may harm the public's trust."I strengthen your hand in your choice to back up the professionals who say that vaccinations should be given to Israel's incarcerated population immediately," Rivlin went on to say. Defense Minister and acting Justice Minister Benny Gantz sent an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, urging him to instruct Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to enable the vaccination of seniors in prison facilities.Ohana has declined to so until now, even though Deputy Attorney-General Amit Marari ruled that the public security minister did not have the authority to prevent the shots.
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.