Rivlin off to Europe

President Reuven Rivlin is due to fly to Europe Tuesday, after a long hiatus in which he was grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rivlin was scheduled to pay several visits abroad during the final year of his term, and although he met with various foreign leaders and other foreign dignitaries who came to Israel, more than a year has passed since he last set foot on foreign soil.
In recent weeks, Rivlin has been outspoken with regard to the intensified dangers of Hezbollah’s ever-increasing power and influence, the perils involved in Iran’s nuclear activities and the possible investigation by the International Criminal Court of allegations that Israel was involved in war crimes.
These concerns are also troubling to Israel’s friends and allies, as a result of which Rivlin was invited by the presidents of Germany, France and Austria to visit their countries for discussions on these issues.
Rivlin has a very close rapport with German President Dr. Frank Walter Steinmeier whom he hosted in Israel in January 2020 and subsequently flew with him to Poland and Germany to participate in ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
They had previously met during other visits to each other’s countries.
Rivlin will be accompanied to Berlin, Vienna and Paris by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi who will brief Steinmeier, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and French President Emmanuel Macron on security matters.
Rivlin will return to Israel from France on Thursday.