Rivlin visits Dead Sea coronavirus Green Zone belt

The coronavirus cabinet had approved Eilat and the Dead Sea area as green zones effective from November 18.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 18:06
President Reuven Rivlin is seen visiting the Dead Sea after tourists were allowed to return. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin is seen visiting the Dead Sea after tourists were allowed to return.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Israelis who can afford to pay for a vacation in Eilat or the Dead Sea – vital tourist areas that have been designated by the health authorities as “Green Zones” – have not exactly been rushing in droves, but have certainly brought a smile to hoteliers and hotel staffs in these seaside resort destinations which have been more or less bereft of tourists for almost a year.
Among Israelis who headed for the Dead Sea on Thursday, was President Reuven Rivlin – not to enjoy a vacation but to take a close-up look at how tourism was being revived while complying with conditions demanded by the Health Ministry.
Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Tourism Ministry director-general Amir Halevi, MK Eitan Ginzburg and Eilat Mayor Yitzhak Halevi also found their way to the Dead Sea on Thursday and together with Rivlin met with Tamar Regional Council head Nir Vagner, CEO of the Dead Sea Hotel AssociationYael Danieli and Isrotel chain CEO Lior Raviv.
Rivlin welcomed the decision, saying that it was akin to providing oxygen for the tourist industry.
Meanwhile hoteliers in the Galilee were fuming over the fact that they were not recognized as Green Zone sites, pointing out the external benefits surrounding their premises that would entitle them to be counted among the green zones.
Recognizing that a get-away is good for the soul and certainly contributes to mental health, Rivlin declared that every Israeli who has the possibility to do so, should take a vacation – and should do so in Israel. Stressing the importance of giving a boost to domestic tourism, Rivlin urged his fellow Israelis to take a break and go to Eilat or the Dead Sea.
At the same time he warned vacationers not to ignore the precautions that will help them to avoid contracting coronavirus, because the health of the nation is a top priority.
Rivlin commended both Halevi and Vagner for their determination to revive the tourist industry in their areas, while simultaneously cooperating with the Home Front Command, and the various ministries concerned.
Rivlin spoke to hoteliers and vacationers, and from the latter heard how delighted they were to be able to get away from the tensions of lockdown and to enjoy the sun, the sea and the hotel swimming pool.
Farkash-Hacohen, in thanking Rivlin for his interest in the industry, said that it had been a rewarding week, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus. The green zones were a blessing to thousands of unemployed people in the tourist industry, she said, noting that after a long and worrisome hiatus, many could now come back to work.
Referring to Eilat where the bulk of the population is employed in some form of tourism, Farkash-Hacohen said that the reopening of hotels was tantamount to the reopening of the city.
In perceiving this ray of light at the end of the tunnel, she said that this was a test for everyone to ensure that the green zones would spread throughout the country, so that more hotels and other business enterprises could resume operations. It was essential she said for everyone to frequently undergo tests to ensure that they were corona-free.
Halevi was pleased by Rivlin’s and Farkash-Hacohen’s presence, which he saw as a sign of encouragement to people engaged in the tourist industry. He also voiced appreciation to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein for pushing through the process that enabled the reopening of hotels.
Vagner was equally appreciative.
In Jerusalem, Rivlin’s home city both as president and in private life, there has been a glut of hotel construction, but the hotels are still closed.


