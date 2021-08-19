The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Running for others' lives - volunteers raise $500K for United Hatzalah

By HADAS LABRISCH  
AUGUST 19, 2021 06:07
Runners in Los Angeles at the end of the Race to Save Lives 5K of United Hatzalah (photo credit: Carolyn Kangavari/United Hatzalah)
Runners in Los Angeles at the end of the Race to Save Lives 5K of United Hatzalah
(photo credit: Carolyn Kangavari/United Hatzalah)
Some 400 people woke up on Sunday morning knowing they were going to save lives.
The second annual Race to Save Lives 5K of the United Hatzalah organization, which was held this Sunday, raised half a million dollars to support the work of the volunteer Emergency Medical Services group. 
"The chessed (virtue, goodness) demonstrated by the volunteers of United Hatzalah is inspiring and heartwarming. I think about the people I am running to support - and how dedicated they are to saving lives... that is what propels me to run each mile.” said Jessica Myers of New York.
The Race to Save Lives 5K is an initiative dedicated to supporting the United Hatzalah EMS organization, raising money to provide medical equipment and vehicles to support the work of over 6,000 volunteers.
United Hatzalah is a completely independent, voluntary organization that responds to emergency calls - free of charge.
United Hatzalah is the largest and fastest response organization in Israel. Every day, their teams reach approximately 1,800 cases, usually arriving long before the hospital ambulances. Their incredible arrival times are due to a vast network of volunteers, advanced GPS technology, and the fact that they arrive on motorcycles.
United Hatzalah volunteers. (credit: Courtesy)United Hatzalah volunteers. (credit: Courtesy)
The organization is comprised of volunteers from all across Israel, which allows them to reach calls in 3 minutes or less. All their volunteers undergo courses to provide EMT healthcare, and once they join, they're always available. Day or night, holiday or business meeting, the closest volunteer to the emergency grabs his equipment and goes.
This unique group has representatives from across the Israeli demographic - Christians, Arab, Druze, Bedouins, religious and secular Jews - and provides assistance to any and every person who needs their help, regardless of age, gender, race, address or health insurance.
The Race to Save Lives 5K took place for the second time this year, with runners joining in from wherever they were at, with the interest of avoiding large crowds due to COVID. The volunteers ran solo, in pairs or in groups, with the largest team raising $56,000 in memory of Ethan and Jonny Lax. 
"I am thankful for organizations such as this one for going above and beyond to respond to every human’s basic desire for survival," wrote Rachel Bess Davidson from Los Angeles. "If you’ve ever been in an ambulance and had to pay the exorbitant costs you know firsthand the value of having free emergency relief and first responders who arrive in under three minutes."


