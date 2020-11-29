The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rwanda mulls embassy move to Jerusalem

To date, only the United States and Guatemala have embassies in Jerusalem, while the remainder of 87 countries with embassies in Israel have located them in the Tel Aviv area.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 02:17
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel is seen meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in the capital city Kigali. (photo credit: COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY)
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel is seen meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in the capital city Kigali.
(photo credit: COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY)
Rwanda told Israel that the relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was under consideration, the spokesperson for Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (Derech Eretz) told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday night
Hendel met Friday with the President Paul Kagame in Rwanda’s capital of Kigali.
“The minister made a request on behalf of Israel’s government to relocate the embassy,” Hendel’s office said.
“The president responded that the topic is on the agenda,” Hendel’s spokesperson said.
Kagame added that an embassy relocation “presents a challenge from them and that it would take time to find the appropriate moment.”
To date, only the United States and Guatemala have embassies in Jerusalem, while the remainder of 87 countries with embassies in Israel have located them in the area of Tel Aviv and Herzliya.
A small number of countries such as Brazil, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Serbia have promised to move their embassies to Jerusalem. Kosovo has promised to locate its first embassy in Israel in Jerusalem.
The Trump administration has promoted the relocation of embassies to Jerusalem. Most of the international community does not recognize Israel’s ties to Jerusalem. The United Kingdom two weeks ago published a travel advisory that spoke of Jerusalem as an entity separate from Israel.
US President-elect Joe Biden has promised to keep the US embassy in its current location. But its unclear how many countries would relocate their embassies to Jerusalem once Trump has left office in January.
Rwanda has been supportive to Israel at the United Nations. This month it was absent during a UN General Assembly Fourth Committee vote that solely spoke of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem by its Muslim name of al-Haram al-Sharif.
Hendel arrived in Rwanda to sign an agreement to promote entrepreneurship in the fields of communications and technology.
Rwanda established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1962, severed them after the 1973 Yom Kippur War and then reestablished then in 1994.
In 2015, Rwanda opened an embassy in Tel Aviv, and Israel opened an embassy in the country in 2019.
As part of the strengthening ties, RwandAir launched direct flights to Israel last year, but then suspended them this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This month, Israir said it would start flying to Rwanda. The first of those flights landed in the country on Thursday. Israel’s Ambassador to Rwanda Ron Adams tweeted a photo of the flight’s arrival with 80 Christian tourists.
During his meeting with Kagame in Kigali on Friday, Hendel spoke of the strong Israeli-Rwandan ties explaining that that Rwanda like Israel was a small country that had achieved economic success.
Hendel lauded Kagame for transforming Rwanda into one of the leading nations in Africa.


Tags diplomacy africa Rwanda yoaz hendel Embassy move
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Women take spy world by storm
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines speaks at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 24, 2020
5 Iran has a new warship packed with drones and missiles
Iranian Navy ships on a training exercise

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by