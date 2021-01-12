The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Screening of 'Jenin, Jenin' film prohibited in Israel, Lod court rules

The court also decided that Israeli-Arab film director and actor Mohammad Bakri will pay IDF Lt.-Col Nissim Meganji NIS 175 thousand as compensation.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 12, 2021 07:21
Israeli Arab actor and filmmaker Mohammed Bakri attends the Dubai International Film Festival (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Arab actor and filmmaker Mohammed Bakri attends the Dubai International Film Festival
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Lod District Court on Monday ruled that screening and distributing the controversial film Jenin, Jenin in Israel is prohibited.
The court also decided that Israeli-Arab film director and actor Mohammad Bakri - the man behind the documentary that critically covers IDF operations in Jenin - will pay IDF Lt.-Col Nissim Meganji NIS 175 thousand as compensation for defamation. 
Jenin, Jenin follows the Battle of Jenin that took place in 2002, when IDF troops entered the refugee camp during the second Intifada in an effort to expose and eliminate terrorist cells that were actively and regularly carrying out terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.
In 2003, Israel's Film Review Council banned the movie in Israel but the High Court of Justice later dismissed the decision. In 2007, the film reached the court again, when five former IDF soldiers sued Bakri for defamation, a claim that the court rejected at the time, stating that the soldiers could be identified as individuals in the film. 
Unlike in that previous lawsuit, the court in Lod found that Lt.-Col Meganji, who played an active part in the 2002 IDF Operation Defensive Shield in Jenin, could clearly be seen in footage used in Bakri's film.
"The plaintiff, a private person who was called by the State of Israel to a military service during Operation Defensive Shield, and finds himself being presented in the film in question, as someone who steals the entire property of another person - a helpless old person - as part of an alternative reality, completely the product of the defendant's imagination," Judge Halit Silash said. 
The judge accused Bakri for "not checking, even slightly, the claims of the people he interviewed, but chose to present them as part of a film presuming to reflect facts and reality." The indictment also noted that Bakri failed to present any evidence that supported the claims that he made in his film. 
The decision drew quite a bit attention in Israel, considering the controversial nature of the film in the Israeli-Palestinian context and its long legal history. 
Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper congratulated the court for its ruling, noting the importance of honoring the freedom of speech but drawing red lines when necessary. 
"I congratulate the Lod District Court for standing alongside IDF soldiers and the values of integrity and truth," Tropper said. "The freedom of speech is a central value in a Democratic state and I will protect it as much as I can, but the freedom of speech does not allow inventing false plots and slander." 
And while other politicians, such as leader of the New Hope party and former Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar, also expressed their satisfaction with the decision, others heavily criticized it. 
Joint List MK Aida Touma-Suleiman attacked the court and accused it for silencing the occupation. 
"An occupation protected by the court," Touma-Suleiman said. "The film Jenin, Jenin has exposed the true wicked and criminal face of the occupation. Not only the government, but now a District Court as well tries to silence and conceal it. Mohammad Bakri knowingly fought against the odds and we will continue to support him and the Palestinian people, fighting the occupation and oppression," she added. 
In July, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi addressed the film during a speech given during a graduation ceremony and criticized its twisted portrayal of soldiers who fought during Operation Defensive Shield in 2002. Kochavi said at the time that "we can't allow the freedom of expression to allow debasement, and to strip our soldiers from their means of defense."


Tags IDF Jenin film lod second intifada Aida Touma-Suleiman Chili Tropper
