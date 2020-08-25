Seven coronavirus hotels to close by end of the week

Three hotels were closed last week-Achziv, Hermon and Acco Beach- and by the end of this week another four hotels- Bnei Dan in Tel Aviv, Caesar Jerusalem, Tavor and Prima Park- will close.

The closure of the hotels is due to a variety of reasons: including the end of the summer vacation for both secular schools and religious yeshivot, as well as the shortening of the isolation period for corona patients from 14 days to 10 days.

According to the Israeli military, the reasoning behind closing the hotels is to be more efficient and save money. In a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post, the Commander of the IDF’s coronavirus facilities Col. Nir Baron said that the hotels cost the state millions of shekel to run.

“The goal of reducing the number of hotels is economic efficiency,” read a document seen by the Post. “There is no need to open hotels with low-occupancy. It’s better to move the sick and consolidate them in other hotels.”

Despite the closing of the hotels, the Home Front Command has stressed that it is prepared to reopen a hotel within 48 hours depending on the need and assessment of the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel.

Baron was quoted by the Ynet news site as saying that the closing of the seven hotels would also allow the Home Front Command “to better focus on other challenges, such as preparing the hotels to operate during the holidays.”

During the first wave, there were 12 facilities for patients confirmed to have the virus and were in light condition and another 12 for those returning from abroad or who had been suspected of being in contact with a coronavirus patient.

The Home Front Command opened 28 facilities during the second wave, 24 for confirmed patients, and another four hotels for quarantine.

“The hotels will remain an alternative for those for whom it is suitable and who do not have the proper conditions to isolate at home,” read the document.

Some 104,154 people in Israel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus , of those 21,682 are active cases, and 844 people have died.

Also on Monday, the Defense Ministry’s Engineering and Construction Department in collaboration with the Home Front Command have begun work on the construction of the National Coronavirus Headquarters in Ramle.

The work on the command center of the task force on cutting the chain of infection is expected to take several weeks. The headquarters, which will cover an area of approximately 9 dunams, will include five complexes and hundreds of workstations for the IDF, offices and call centers.