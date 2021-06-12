Seventh beached dolphin in Israel dies on shoreline this year

Veterinarians tried and were unsuccessful in reviving a dolphin that was found beached on the shoreline of Beit Yanai near Netanya in central Israel.

The dolphin was found by passerby's on the beach exhausted, who upon the discovery reported it to the Center for Research, Information and Assistance to Marine Mammals in Israel. A video recording the dolphin struggling was also sent to the center.

Following the report, staff arrived to the beach in order to treat and transport the dolphin for observation to the center, which sadly did not survive the trip to specialized facilities.