Dolphins spotted swimming near the coast of Netanya - WATCH



צילום: עוגן ליכט רשות הטבע והגנים

(אורלי אלקלעי) להקה של שמונה דולפיננים מצויים נצפתה הבוקר מול חופי נתניה. הלהקה שבה היו גם שני גורים תועדה משתעשעת בין הגליםצילום: עוגן ליכט רשות הטבע והגנים(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/hdtsJMxlQb October 18, 2020

The sighting featured an estimated 8 individuals, including two calves. The school was seen playing amidst the waves.

Yali Mevurach, a project manager at the Nature and Parks Authority, detailed the exact species of dolphin, saying "the common dolphin is the most common marine mammal in Israel. His body type is a bit large and awkward, and his color is gray to brown, with a lighter belly. Its beak is short and thick, and is separated by a prominent fold from the front of the vertex. It is 2.5-3.5 m long."

"An average school consists of five individuals and consists of females with calves or of young dolphins of both sexes. The males swim alone or in pairs and join occasional schools. The common dolphin lives above the continental shelf and sometimes frequents the deep sea. It mainly preys on animals located near the sea floor, including fish, octopuses and other shellfish," Mevurach added.

Explaining why schools of dolphins tend to feature mothers swimming alongside their calves, Mevurach said "the common dolphin breeds throughout the year. After a pregnancy of about a year, the calf is breastfed for about 20 months and accompanies his mother at least until the next time she gives birth."

Mevurach also gave some insight into the rarity of the sighting, stating that "the population of dolphins which live along the Mediterranean coast in Israel is estimated at about 300 individuals."

