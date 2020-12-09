Shopping malls across the country reopened on Wednesday after the two-week-long pilot run, during which 15 selected malls were allowed to function under restrictions, had been lauded as a success. Approved by the government’s coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday night, the decision allows the country’s roughly 180 shopping malls to reopen under the “Purple Badge” regulations.

Calling the reopening "an important, significant step," Economy Minister Amir Peretz said that roughly 200,000 workers will be able to resume their day jobs thanks to the decision. Half that many are already helping shoppers eager to visit the malls before the upcoming Hanukkah and Christmas holidays, TheMarker reported.

To gain a “Purple Badge,” the mall authorities must have a digital means to count the number of people entering and exiting the malls, with entrances and exits being as far away as possible from one another. Each shopper entering the mall will enjoy 161 square feet (15 sq. m.) as their “personal zone” to prevent overcrowding. After malls attempted to boost up their figures by presenting closed-down movie houses and fitness centers as part of the “space” they can offer shoppers, current Health Ministry guidelines forbid doing so.

To stay open, malls must hire staff to patrol the space and ensure that people are wearing masks correctly and following the guidelines. The bigger the mall the more such workers are needed, and they must ensure that sufficient space is kept between shoppers standing in line.

Sitting down in a mall in order to get a bite to eat is prohibited – and it is also not allowed to set up tables or chairs for that purpose. However, it is likely that nobody would remove a shopper sipping water from a bottle as they wait in line or quickly eat a light snack as they walk.

Mall operators are also meant to ensure air flow in the mall so that, during each work day, the air would be refreshed at least three times.

Malls were allowed to open in all cities and towns, regardless of their COVID-19 infection rates.

Peretz called on shoppers to visit "during all hours of the day and not at peak hours," to prevent possible infections and to keep the "Purple Badge" guidelines.

The government was on the verge of approving a night curfew to combat the growing rate of COVID-19 infections across the country, but declined doing so after being informed that it could not legally justify such a drastic move. The Health Ministry and other health experts refused to back such a move, as it would have been ineffective anyway, N12 reported on Tuesday evening.