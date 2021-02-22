The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Should Israeli woman who crossed into Syria be indicted?

Israeli law prohibits citizens from traveling to enemy states and prohibits citizens of enemy states to cross into Israel, among other things.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 21:11
View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021. (photo credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)
View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)
Despite the initial media coverage of Israel bringing back a citizen who crossed into Syria being positive, there is now growing criticism.
One argument says that regardless of whether it was worthwhile or necessary to return the woman who crossed into enemy territory on her own accord, she should nevertheless be indicted.
Israeli law prohibits citizens from traveling to enemy states, prohibits citizens of enemy states to cross into Israel, and prohibits Israelis from doing business with enemy states without special governmental permission.

Syria is on the list of enemy states, and quite a few Israeli-Arabs who have crossed into Syria and returned were indicted for their action.
In 2007, three Israeli journalists were questioned by police for illegally crossing into either Syria or Lebanon. Although the journalists framed the questioning as oppressing freedom of the press, the police took the cases very seriously.
So while the Israeli woman brought back from Syria may have brought Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu some good press, should she be indicted anyway? Or could she receive some kind of fine or administrative penalty for what she cost the state to bring her back?
The state prosecution refused to address the issues, but indicated that it might yet consider punishment.
The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) questioned the woman but then released her to the police, apparently believing that there was no intent to commit terrorist activity or to spy, but she was merely seeking adventure or her nominally harmless ideological goal of visiting Arabs in different places to build bridges.
Former Tel Aviv District Court Judge Oded Mudrick said that this was an “insignificant issue. As long as the purpose was not security related and did not relate to a security risk, it is doubtful if there is a need to bring her to trial.”
Mudrick qualified his ruling saying that the approach toward the woman might be stricter if it is proven that she is a repeat offender and a potential future repeat offender.
From the woman’s Facebook page we learn that she has spent time in parts of the Palestinian Authority areas where Israelis are prohibited from entering, though it is unclear if that excursion would be treated the same as entering an enemy territory like Syria.
It is also clear from her Facebook page that she is ideologically committed to crossing Israeli borders even into areas where there are barriers to prevent access.
With the issue potentially borderline, the politics of not wishing to rain on a political victory for the prime minister could also come into play.
Alternatively, she might be charged with some very minor crime, or administrative fine, or punishment under the radar and without any serious repercussions.


Tags Israel Lebanon Prisoner swap Syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by