The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Snow falls on Mt. Hermon, Kinneret drops by half a cm

About five centimeters of snow accumulated on the upper part of the Hermon ski resort overnight.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 09:02
Snow accumulates on Mount Hermon, December 9, 2021 (photo credit: MT. HERMON)
Snow accumulates on Mount Hermon, December 9, 2021
(photo credit: MT. HERMON)
Snow fell on Mt. Hermon for the first time this season on Wednesday night, as stormy weather hit northern and central Israel.
About five centimeters of snow accumulated in the upper part of the Hermon ski resort overnight, with temperatures at 30 F (-1 C) as of Thursday morning. The Hermon site was closed to visitors on Thursday morning due to the weather.
IDF commander of the Hermon sector, Lt. Col. Nof Brown, told Army Radio on Wednesday morning that the the soldiers have been making intensive preparations for the snow for the past two months, distributing equipment and heating systems.
"There are systems here that allow us to observe the area, and an evacuation unit with vehicles that allow movement in the snow," said Brown. "Our goal - is that people can come and enjoy the site. The connection to the land raises the vigilance of our people, there is excitement from being here and guarding this place."
Despite the heavy rainfall, the Kinneret's water level dropped by half a centimeter, placing it at 210.74 meters below sea level, 1.94 meters below the upper red line which marks a full lake. The lake is 2.26 meters above the lower red line, which marks a dangerously low lake. It may take a few days for the recent rainfall to affect the water level of the lake.
Snow accumulates on Mount Hermon, Dec. 9, 2021 (Credit: Mt. Hermon)
Heavy rainfall in recent winters has caused the Kinneret to reach high water levels in the past two years, raising hopes that the Deganya Dam could be fully opened for the first time in over two decades, allowing water to flow into the Jordan River.
In 2020, the Water Authority decided to open a canal to divert five billion liters of water from the Kinneret to the southern Jordan River, with the goal of bypassing the Deganya Dam to avoid negatively affecting pumping stations in the area and the financial costs required to open the dam.
Up to 150-170 cubic meters of water flows through the river each second when the dams are fully opened. 
Until only 15 years ago, the lake was one of Israel’s primary sources of drinking water, as the country’s first large-scale desalination facility in Ashkelon only became operational in 2005.


Tags Kinneret winter rain snow
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by