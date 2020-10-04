Solar rooftop systems for purchasing groups

Purchasing groups are now banding together to acquire solar energy systems for private homes, according to Enerpoint, a leading company that installs the green systems.Nir Peleg, CEO of Enerpoint, said that purchasing groups in 10 localities have already combined to install systems, including in the residential communities of Omer, Lehavim and Har Adar, and the company has so far put in place about 300 systems valued at NIS 22 million. Peleg noted that over the last six months, during the coronavirus crisis, the demand for systems in private homes, farms, logistics centers and industrial buildings has increased by 50 percent, compared to the same period last year. Enerpoint has installed some 1,900 units in the private and business sectors.A roof lease agreement to lay solar systems is for a period of up to 25 years and a roof area of approximately 500 square meters can yield property owners an annual rent of some NIS 20,000.
