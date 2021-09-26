The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Soldier claims police 'brutally' beat him, concealed evidence

Lawyers claimed police "brutally" beat a soldier while arresting him for drug possession. Police say they had to use force after the soldier went wild.

By MATAN WASSERMAN/MAARIV  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 04:43
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Police "brutally" beat a soldier during his arrest, and then the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division concealed the evidence - his lawyers claimed on Saturday night. L., a soldier in a classified unit in the Air Force, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of possessing several grams of cannabis during a vacation.
Having already been handcuffed, police officers, according to his lawyers, acted with "severe violence." On the other hand, the police claimed that they used "reasonable force" on him after he went wild. Another hearing on his case is expected tomorrow.
Attorneys Ofir and Limor Bramley, representing the soldier, said: "On Friday morning, our client, a soldier serving in a classified unit in the Air Force, was arrested by Israel Police detectives on suspicion of possessing a small amount of soft drugs. During the arrest, the police brutally beat our client on all parts of his body and even continued to beat him wildly even after he was handcuffed."
"The police were not satisfied with this and even took care to press on the handcuffs on his wrists - to hurt him in revenge for trying to document the violent arrest. When he was transferred for interrogation by the IDF, we asked the military police investigators to document the bruises on his body so that he could file a complaint with the Department of Police Investigations. To our amazement, IDF investigators refused to photograph him - without giving any explanation. Our client is working to file a complaint regarding the use of severe violence against him by the Police Investigations Department against the violent police officers."
They added that "the decision not to photograph L. near the time the incident took place, when the marks were still 'fresh on his body' is for us a classic omission of evidence. The judge understood that this was a serious incident and therefore ordered the IDF to photograph it immediately so that a complaint could be filed in the matter."
The hands of the soldier allegedly beaten by police. (credit: Courtesy) The hands of the soldier allegedly beaten by police. (credit: Courtesy)
The Israel Police said: "During a routine patrol, the police noticed a vehicle they suspected of containing a drug deal. After the suspicion of possession of a drug arose, the police intended to search the vehicle. In response, the suspect started yelling and shouting while trying to escape the scene. The police acted to arrest the suspect who resisted and went on a rampage, so force, by their authority and according to law, was used against him. We will continue to enforce the law and fight the drug scourge with an emphasis on drug traffickers and distributors."
The IDF spokesman stated that "the suspect was arrested by Israel Police officers on Thursday night on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs not for personal consumption, use of dangerous drugs, driving under the influence and interfering with a police officer and was transferred to the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division for questioning."
"The suspect's detention was extended by a military tribunal until September 26, 2021 for investigative purposes," added the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. "The suspect's allegations of violence against him by Israel Police officers were documented by Military Police Criminal Investigation Division investigators immediately upon his arrival at the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division. Later, the suspect was photographed at his request."


Tags IDF drugs soldiers police brutality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to repair its relationship with Democrats - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett's first 100 days were quiet, it's just the beginning

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Shooting down Iron Dome funding is part of 'enduring' Durban

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What does the US-France-Australia submarine row mean for Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Palestinians admit capture of Gilboa prisoners shows Israeli intel prowess

Israeli soldiers stand guard in the West Bank city of Jenin, on September 06, 2021. Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a prison in Israel on Monday, prompting a massive manhunt, Israeli authorities said. The extremely rare break-out took place overnight in the Gilboa Penitentiary, a high-securi
5

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by