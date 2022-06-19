Tottenham to hold open training session in Petah Tikva

Tottenham Hotspur will hold an open training session in Israel at the Moshava Field in Petah Tikva on July 29, a day before its match against AS Roma in Haifa.

An open training is uncommon because Italian coach Antonio Conte is known as someone who does not allow the media and the crowd to see how he prepares his team for games, and this is another opportunity to watch the team and its style of play for next season and preparations for the Champions League.

“The team is very happy to come to Israel in its final stages of preparation before the start of the season,” said Fabio Paratici, general manager of the Tottenham club. “The game will provide excellent preparation for the start of the new 2022/23 season.”

MTR7, which is producing the match, closed the deal with the management of the Tottenham team.

“In light of the great interest from the Israeli crowd in the game, the Tottenham management decided to allow an open training session before the game against Rome and this is a rare opportunity to watch players like Harry Kane, who broke a new record with England, Sun, EPL leading goalscorer, and French goalkeeper Hugo Loris, and new acquisition Ivan Perišić and decorated Italian coach Antonio Conte,” said Mauro Rosenstein, CEO of MTR7.