Equalizing opportunities in the pool

This is the largest swimming project in the Bedouin society in the Negev by The Equalizer non-profit, which operates swimming lessons for children from the Israeli social periphery.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: AUGUST 31, 2022 19:39
SWIMMING SHOULD be a year-round sport and activity for children of all ages. (photo credit: The Equalizer/Courtesy)
(photo credit: The Equalizer/Courtesy)

This year, 1,000 boys and girls in the Negev will learn swimming lessons as part of the "Safe Swimmers" program that was launched this month. 

"We hope to continue and expand the program in order to give every child in Israel swimming skills and raise awareness of water safety."

 The Equalizer CEO & Founder Liran Gerassi

The purpose of the program is to narrow the gaps and allow all Israeli children to safely enjoy pools and the sea. The program was initiated by MK Simon Davidson and MK Mansour Abbas and is operated in cooperation with the Hura local council, Rahat’s community center and the Segev Shalom local council.

"We hope to continue and expand the program in order to give every child in Israel swimming skills and raise awareness of water safety," said The Equalizer CEO & Founder Liran Gerassi. "As the largest social organization for social change through sports, we consider this a national and social goal."

A swimming venue at Kfar Maccabiah. (credit: FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE) A swimming venue at Kfar Maccabiah. (credit: FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE)


Tags Negev sports children swimming bedouin Mansour Abbas
