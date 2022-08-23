The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

1,200-year-old rural estate discovered in southern Israel

The public will be able to partake in guided tours and archaeological excavations at the site starting Thursday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 23, 2022 17:16

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2022 17:19
Aerial view of the rural estate uncovered in Rahat, with the vaulted complex in the centre. The estate is the first of its kind discovered in the Negev. (photo credit: EMAIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Aerial view of the rural estate uncovered in Rahat, with the vaulted complex in the centre. The estate is the first of its kind discovered in the Negev.
(photo credit: EMAIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Archaeological excavations carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority discovered a rural estate in Rahat in the Negev is estimated to be around 1,200 years old, as the building dated back to the Early Islamic period

“This is a unique discovery unknown until today. We were surprised to discover a complex of stone-built vaults at a depth of 5.5 meters below the courtyard, standing to a height of 2.5 meters," according to the Israel Antiquities Authority directors Oren Shmueli, Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi and Dr. Noé D. Michael. 

"Our biggest surprise was the discovery of an opening below the vaulted rooms, that led into a deep rock-hewn cistern," they continued. The directors also concluded that the estate and the underground areas indicate the owners' intelligence, high status and wealth as well as learn more about daily life in the Negev during Islamic rule. 

The water cistern. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) The water cistern. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

"The luxurious estate was uncovered in an area located between two ancient mosques," said Israel Antiquities Authority Director Eli Eskosido. "By good chance, and much to the local population’s interest and excitement, the Islamic building remains have been discovered in the area planned for expanding the town of Rahat."

Description of the structures and utilization

The directors said the vaults were built as storerooms. This was done to protect its residents from the heat and help them to move around underground safely.

Underground, there were also oil lamp sherds made of clay that were used to illuminate dark rooms. 

“This is a unique discovery unknown until today. We were surprised to discover a complex of stone-built vaults at a depth of 5.5 meters below the courtyard, standing to a height of 2.5 meters."

Israel Antiquities Authority directors
A hollow zoomorphic vessel for liquids. (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) A hollow zoomorphic vessel for liquids. (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

The estate is comprised of four wings and is around a central courtyard. Some rooms had marble and stone floors, others had floors of plaster. Some rooms also have walls containing frescoes.

What do the archaeologists think? 

The excavation was conducted as a result of close collaboration and cooperation between the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Authority for the Development and Settlement of the Bedouin. Eskosido also said that the two organizations are "planning together to conserve and exhibit the finds to the general public.” Furthermore, starting Thursday, the public will be able to partake in guided tours and archaeological excavations at the site.



Tags Negev Tourism archaeology history
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
4

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
5

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by