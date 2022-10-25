The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv takes the winning shot at the Winner Cup

Dramatic derby final sees Alex Poythress, yellow-and-blue prevail over Hapoel Holon. Bnei Herzliya surprised Hapoel 79-74 in a replay of last year's championship.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 03:53
MACCABI TEL AVIV players celebrate on the court with the trophy following their 88-84 overtime victory over Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Winner Cup final (photo credit: YEHUDA HALICKMAN)
MACCABI TEL AVIV players celebrate on the court with the trophy following their 88-84 overtime victory over Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Winner Cup final
(photo credit: YEHUDA HALICKMAN)

In the hotly contested Winner Cup final on Sunday night, Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv 88-84 in overtime to capture the derby and the season’s first piece of hardware.

Alex Poythress was a force in the paint for the yellow-and-blue as he scored at will on the inside along with some high-flying dunks, while Lorenzo Brown found key points in the extra session to hand Oded Katash’s squad the title.

With flares and pyrotechnics at the Hadera Arena, Maccabi was in full control of the game from the outset as big men Poythress, Roman Sorkin and Josh Nebo dominated the interior on both ends of the court to take a 47-36 lead into halftime.

However, Xavier Munford and Jordan McRae chipped away at the lead to tie up the game 73-73 at the end of regulation.

In the extra session, Brown scored on the inside and the outside while Poythress continued to find points in the paint to finally dispose of the Reds.

MACCABI TEL AVIV celebrates on the pitch with the trophy after beating Hapoel Tel Aviv 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday at Bloomfield to win the Israel State Cup. (credit: BERNEY ARDOV)MACCABI TEL AVIV celebrates on the pitch with the trophy after beating Hapoel Tel Aviv 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday at Bloomfield to win the Israel State Cup. (credit: BERNEY ARDOV)

“We know Alex and that is why he is here,” Katash said about the game’s MVP. “[Signing him] was our first decision of the summer. We are very happy that he is here with us and we know what his abilities are. For most of this game he didn’t play his usual position and he had to get used to it.”

Poythress scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Brown added 20 points and nine assists while Roman Sorkin scored 12 points in the win. Munford paced Hapoel with 23 points and McRae chipped in with 17 points in the loss.

Thoughts on the game

Poythress also shared his thoughts on the win.

“The atmosphere was crazy and I’m glad to be a part of this. Hopefully, when we play them a couple of more times we come out as winners. It was a great experience.”

“We came into the game believing that we could win the game, perhaps more than we should have,” Hapoel coach Danny Franco said. “We didn’t have a good first half and went down 11 points, but in the second half we were able to focus on some of the details and were able to turn the game around with a chance to win it.”

Reds captain Bar Timor talked about what he told his team following the game.

“I told the guys that it’s too bad that we lost but we can take some lessons from this game, how to start off better, focus more and work on the small things. We need to learn from this game and move on.”

In Israel basketball league action, meanwhile, Bnei Herzliya surprised Hapoel Holon 79-74 in a replay of last year’s championship series.

Despite playing without guard Quinton Hooker, seldom-used point guard Oded Brandwein rose to the occasion to score a pair of three-pointers late in the game to seal the road victory that saw veteran big men Maurice Kemp and Julian Gamble take advantage of the interior to take the win. Kemp recorded a 19-point-10 rebound double-double, Gamble added 18 points, while Sandy Cohen and Chris Babb each chipped in for 14 points in the victory.

Joe Ragland paced the hosts with 21 points, Erick Green added 20 points and Marvin Jones scored 15 points in the loss.

Also, Hapoel Eilat came out on top of Hapoel Galil Elyon 88-76 down south by the Red Sea city.

Ariel Beit Halachmi’s team came out strong to grab a 46-39 lead at halftime and never looked back to record the win. Jared Terrell Eric Griffin led the way for Eilat with 24 points and 10 boards, Jared Terrell added 22 points and Amit Gershon scored 10 points in the victory.

Jalen Hudson paced Barak Peleg’s team with 21 points and Bryce Washington scored 19 points in the defeat.



Tags sports soccer maccabi tel aviv israel sports Holon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by