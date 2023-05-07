18 archers of the Israeli archery team, composed of three squads (premier, youth and development teams), went to the European Youth Cup in Slovenia and returned with extraordinary achievements - eight medals (four gold, two silver and two bronze) and a European record for the team score in the boys under-21 competition with 1,973 points.

Moreover, at the end of the competition, the Israeli archery team placed at the top of the medal table of the competition, which is an unprecedented achievement in Israeli archery.

The competition lasted six days and was held in Slovenia, with the participation of strong archers from all over Europe.

For seven members of the Israeli archery team, this was the first international competition, which surely suggests a positive horizon for the teams.

These were the achievements in the individual competitions: gold for Niv Frankel in the under-21 boys' recurve bow competition, silver for Shamai Yamrom in the under-21 boys' compound bow competition, gold for Yiftach Hadar in the under-18 boys' compound bow competition and gold for Abigail Cohen in the under-18 girls' compound bow competition.

Israeli Archer Itay Shanny competes yesterday at the Tokyo Olympics, where he shot his way to two big victories to qualify for the Saturday’s round-of-16. (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/ REUTERS)

The achievements in the team competitions: A gold medal in the under-21 boys' recurve bow competition for Shahar Kleiner, Niv Frankel and Roi Dror, a bronze medal in the under-18 boys' compound bow competition for Yiftach Hadar, Paz Karmi and Omri Weiman.

The achievements in the mixed team competitions: A silver medal in the under-21 mixed compound bow competition for Shamai Yamrom and Romi Maimon, a bronze medal in the under-18 mixed compound bow competition for Yiftach Hadar and Abigail Cohen.