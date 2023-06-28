Red-hot Israel 4-0 at lacrosse Worlds

The Israel Men’s National Lacrosse Team is off to another strong start at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s World Championships in San Diego, California.

Four years after hosting the world at the 2018 Men’s World Lacrosse Championships in Netanya, the men’s National Team brings with it a mixture of experience and skilled youth. Composed of players who have helped develop lacrosse in Israel from Netanya down to Beersheba, Israel came into the tournament ranked seventh in the world and second in Europe.

The blue-and-white opened pool play with a win over Sweden 10-3 and followed that by defeating an upstart Philippines team 8-4. Team Israel did not play on Shabbat. On Sunday, Israel notched a strong 12-6 win over a very good Puerto Rico team, and then defeated the Czech Republic 14-4 to win its division with a 4-0 record.

The blue-and-white will next play Ireland in the playoffs early Wednesday morning.

“This team is special,” said Israel Lacrosse Association COO David Lasday. “It is our third time competing in the Men’s World Lacrosse Championships. We understand the impact team Israel can have on the world. Our players are excited to represent Israel.

"Partnering with Stand Up To Jewish Hate, wearing the blue square on our helmets, our players serve as ambassadors. Not only for Israel but also the Jewish people helping to win the hearts and minds of non-Jews and Jews through powerful positive messaging and partnerships, motivating and equipping them to be defenders of and upstanders for the Jewish community.”

Games are being broadcast on ESPN+.

The Israel Lacrosse Association, the governing body of lacrosse in Israel, recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Israel Lacrosse combines utilizing lacrosse to connect Jews around the world to Israel with developing the sport in Israel’s periphery. With RootOne high school service trips, Birthright lacrosse, and college volunteering with Shalom Corps, Israel Lacrosse is building the next generation of Israel Lacrosse athletes and ambassadors.