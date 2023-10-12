Athletes’ Israel support continues to rise

The Israeli sports scene continues to be hit hard due to the Hamas attack on Israel as more stories continue to come out since the start of the war this past Shabbat.

David Blatt, the former head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Maccabi Tel Aviv posted a huge statement of support and the key to victory.

“United we stand, divided we fall. I wish all the courage and the strength to overcome our pain and our enemies. Now is not the time to play the blame game or to fight internal political battles. We have immediate and bigger challenges. Our children and our parents and our brothers and sisters are being held hostage. Our fathers and mothers and grandparents and friends have been slaughtered in the streets and in their homes.

“Our people and our land are under constant attack. Our way of life is in danger of disappearing. Wake up world! Today it is here, tomorrow it is in your backyard. This is real, call it Hamas, call it ISIS, call it terrorism. This is a battle for humanity.”

Blatt continued, in a statement reminiscent of sports cliches but really was anything but.

“Join hands and hearts, put aside all your petty disagreements for a day, for a week, for a year. Save our country and our way of life. Be a sportsman, know what it is to face the adversary, to join hands, to offer support in any way we can to our friends and teammates. To give a helping hand to those in need. Let’s be that. At this time, to fight to save our people, tomorrow we fight to save our way of life. The ability to live free, the security for our loved ones and for all. Look past the internal quarrels, protect our future as a human race. The struggle is real. United we stand, divided we fall.” Celtic's Liel Abada in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

Israeli soccer star faces Hamas support in club

Meanwhile, Israeli soccer star Liel Abada, who plays for Celtic in Scotland, will most probably have to leave the club due to the overwhelming support of Hamas by the club’s fans. While the franchise itself has tried to distance itself from these fans, Abada’s days in Glasgow seem to be numbered. Advertisement

Nir Bitton, who used to play for Celtic, has lashed out hard at the supporters but the situation is untenable at this point, which will most probably lead to the striker’s departure.

A fan group called Celts Against Anti-Semitism has put out a strong statement, however it will likely not be enough to keep Abada at Celtic Park.

“As Jewish individuals perished in their streets and homes, a section of Celtic Park seemed to rejoice in their deaths under the Hamas flag while celebrating the terror groups supposed ‘resistance’,” the pro-Israel Celtic fan group wrote.

“What act of resistance is murdering more than 200 innocent civilians at a music concert for the simple crime of being Jewish? Raising the Hamas flag was not an act of solidarity for the legitimate, noble goal of an internationally recognized sovereign Palestinian state, but rather a celebration of an anti-Semitic pogrom executed by Jihadists.”

FIFA, UEFA reschedule but stay silent

UEFA has officially rescheduled Israel’s Euro 2024 match against Switzerland at home to November 15th, but the blue-and-white brass is well aware that the chances of the game actually being played at Bloomfield Stadium is close to nil and will need to be played in another country. This will not be unprecedented as Israeli clubs have had to play in Cyprus or Greece and other locales over the last 20+ years since joining UEFA when there had been conflict in the Holy Land.

However, both FIFA and UEFA have yet to come out with a strongly worded statement in support of Israel and against terrorism to the dismay of many involved in the soccer world.

Many athletes in Israel went to social media to share their feelings about United States President Joe Biden stating support of the State of Israel.

Yael Arad, who won Israel’s first Olympic medal and is now the chairperson of the country’s Olympic committee wrote: “America stands with Israel, with humanity.”

Olympic medalist Ark Zeevi also commented.

“This was so emotional that I am crying.”

Soccer player Tal Ben Chaim said: “This was one of the most emotional speeches in history.”

High-profile athletes express support for Israel

Daniel Peretz, who made a well publicized move from Maccabi Tel Aviv to giant Bayern Munich this year, went to Instagram and said: “On Saturday, Israel experienced a brutal and murderous terrorist attack. We all envisioned and will continue to witness, inhumane images of massacres of hundreds of young people who spent time at a party, entire families executed, the elderly and infants being taken into captivity. This is only a small part of the monstrous atrocities committed by Hamas. Among the murdered are also dozens of foreign citizens. In the face of the absolute evil that confronts us, Israel is a beacon of strength, power and hope. Israel stands up to this evil with all of our might - and we will win. I stand with my country.”

A number of high-profile athletes have come out in support of Israel including world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, who is sending his private jet to the country loaded with supplies for the IDF.

“I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all cost. I stand for Peace. I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer!”

Hapoel Holon BC coach Amit Sherf has also been called up to serve in the IDF and his role will be to link the municipality and the home front command in emergency cases should rockets fall or when sirens go off.

Israeli-American pitcher Dean Kremer made his first career playoff start for the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night while thinking about family members in his homeland.

Kremer became the first Israeli drafted into the big leagues in 2015 when he was selected by the San Diego Padres. Kremer was born and raised in Stockton, California, to Israeli parents, and he holds dual citizenship. Kremer is fluent in Hebrew and spends time each year in Israel, where much of his extended family lives. He has played for Team Israel numerous times, including in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

On Tuesday, Kremer allowed six runs and seven hits in 12/3 innings. He walked one and struck out none as the Orioles lost 7-1 to the Texas Rangers and were eliminated from the MLB playoffs

“I still want to pitch, but, I mean, it’s going to be in the back of my head,” Kremer said before the game, referencing the conflict. He told ESPN that his family members, many of whom have served in the Israeli army, are safe.

Kremer, who often wears a Star of David necklace when he pitches, reposted MLB’s statement of support for Israel on Instagram on Monday, adding a line of Hebrew that read, “There are no words. My heart just got ripped to shreds.”