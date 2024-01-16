Jerusalem Marathon to be run as scheduled in March

The 13th annual International Jerusalem Winner Marathon will be held on Friday, March 8, with the participation of tens of thousands of runners from all corners of the country and around the world.

The Jerusalem Municipality has decided to hold the traditional marathon as planned, as a tribute to the IDF, security forces, and rescue teams, aiming to strengthen social resilience during the ongoing war on the southern and northern fronts. The marathon’s continuation will allow thousands of runners who have trained for months for the Jerusalem Marathon and other races worldwide to continue their training and achieve their sports goals set before the war.

Registration is free for IDF soldiers, security forces, and rescue teams, including reservists who served or are serving in the “Iron Swords” war. Wives and children of reservists who served or are serving in the “Iron Swords” war will receive a 50% discount on marathon registration fees.

The primary sponsor of the marathon is expected to be once again, for the 13th year, Toto Winner. Other sponsors include Saucony, Aldan, the Pools Center, Cinema City, and Riedman College, and the event will be produced by Electra Target.

“The State of Israel is in the middle of a justified struggle like no other,” noted Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. “The strength of a society is measured by its ability to continue daily life in the face of challenges, alongside support for its dedicated and heroic soldiers on the front lines.

"The residents of Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, are excited and proud to contribute, even in a small way, to the collective spirit and the boost of national morale, dedicating the Jerusalem Marathon events to the heroes of Israel. This marks the 13th year that the city invites runners from across the country and the world to run on one of the most beautiful marathon routes globally. We all hope that peace, security, and tranquility will return to our beloved country quickly. Am Yisrael Chai, and we will not stop running.” RUNNERS PARTICIPATE in previous editions of the Jerusalem Marathon, which will take place for the 13th time on March 8 in the Israeli capital. (credit: Jerusalem Marathon/Courtesy)

Jerusalem Marathon is considered one of the hardest, most beautiful in the world

The marathon – run in collaboration with the Jerusalem Development Authority, with the support and assistance of the Jerusalem and Heritage Office, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Ministry of Tourism – is part of an esteemed list of international marathons and is considered one of the most beautiful and challenging in the world. Its uniqueness stems from a route that includes significant and historical landmarks in Jerusalem, alongside breathtaking views, including: the Israel Museum, the Supreme Court, the residence of the President of Israel, the walls of the Old City, the Armenian Quarter, the Tower of David, the Khan Theater, and the Sultan’s Pool. Advertisement

The International Jerusalem Winner Marathon is not just a sports event but is also considered a social and community event in which dozens of organizations participate in the community races (0.8 km), such as: Shalva, Haimenu, Woman to Woman, Run Without Borders, Bat Melech, Gafni Fund, and Migdal Baiti.

Registration for the marathon is open and offers six categories: Full Marathon (42.2 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), 10 km, 5 km, Family Race (1.7 km), and Community Race (800 meters).

For registration and information about the routes, accommodation options, and accompanying events for the race, please visit the marathon’s website at www.jerusalem-marathon.com.