Dan Hotels sponsors Israeli Paralympics delegation, hosts honorary event at President's residence

Dan Hotels will sponsor the Israeli Paralympic delegation to the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to a statement the Israeli chain released on Monday.

According to its statement, Dan Hotels was a sponsor for the Israeli Paralympic delegation since the Beijing 2008 Olympics, followed by London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016, Tokyo 2020 (2021), and now Paris 2024.

As part of the sponsorship, the statement continues, Dan Hotels planned to host the entire Paralympic delegation - which included the athletes and their coaches - for a special gathering at Dan Panorama Tel Aviv just before they depart for the Games in Paris.

During the planned two-day gathering, athletes and the coaching staff will attend various professional lectures and workshops to prepare for the Paralympics and receive their equipment for the Paralympic Games.

Ceremony at President's residence

Paralympics swimmer Mark Malyar holding gold medal he won in Tokyo Paralymics games.

Furthermore, in its statement, Dan Hotels scheduled an honorary gathering to celebrate the Israeli delegation set to compete in the Paralympic Games.

The ceremony will spotlight distinguished athletes such as Morán Samuel, a silver medalist in swimming from Tokyo, Ami Dadon, a bronze medalist from Rio, and Mark Malyar, a gold medalist in Taekwondo from Tokyo, alongside other accomplished individuals; including world champion Asaf Yasur in Taekwondo and Yulia Chernoy in shooting.

This event, which will be held at President Isaac Herzog’s residence, honors those athletes but will include representatives from Dan Hotels, and members of both the Paralympic and Olympic delegations. The reception marks a major moment as the delegation prepares to depart for the 2024 Paris Olympics.