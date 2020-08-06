The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Heineken to interview John Terry during Champions League final screening

Heineken, marketed in Israel by Tempo, has organized similar events in previous years, making the public screenings of Champions League finals a kind of tradition among soccer lovers in Israel.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 6, 2020 18:43
Chelsea legend John Terry (photo credit: HEINEKEN)
Chelsea legend John Terry
(photo credit: HEINEKEN)
In Israel's first-ever major drive-in sports event, the beer brand Heineken will hold a special screening of the Champions League final that will include a live video chat with Chelsea FC legend John Terry.
The special screening, planned to take place on August 23 at Ronit Farm, a 20-minute drive from Tel Aviv, was made possible due to certain coronavirus restrictions being lifted and allowing events like drive-ins to take place.
Heineken in Israel will hold the event in accordance with the latest coronavirus restrictions, allowing three people in each car and a maximum of 200 cars present, and will show the game on a 13 meter x 7 meter screen and advanced sound systems.
The Heineken brand, marketed in Israel by Tempo, has organized similar events in previous years, making the public screenings of Champions League finals a kind of tradition among soccer lovers in Israel.
"Heineken's involvement with the Champions League has become a tradition well-known to Israeli sports fans. Although 2020 has raised difficult challenges, we decided to provide Israel's sports enthusiasts an unforgettable experience this year as well," Tempo's beer branch marketing manager Auri Eldad said.  
This year's event, however, has drawn more attention than usual, as it will be the first ever of its kind to screen the anticipated game in a drive-in format. 
While not as popular as in the US, drive-ins have been operating in Israel since the 1970s. Launched in 1973, Tel Aviv’s first drive-in theater remained open until 2000 and was reopened earlier this week to mark the Jewish love holiday of Tu Be'av.
During this year's screening of the much anticipated soccer match, people will have the chance to enjoy Heineken 0.0, a non-alcoholic beer, which according to Heineken, will "preserve the drinking experience and taste of the beer, while encouraging responsible driving among consumers."
At the half-time break, lucky fans who managed to attend the screening, will have the chance to enjoy a live video chat with Terry. Some will even have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of interviewing him.
Terry is an English professional soccer coach and former player, who was captain of Chelsea FC and played in the team for nearly two decades. With over 500 games and 41 goals, Terry is easily considered one of the greats in English soccer.


