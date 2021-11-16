The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel beats Faroe Islands in final qualifier

While missing out on the World Cup playoff, blue-and-white finishes just above Austria in 3rd place of Group F.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 17:56
WHILE NOT exactly the result it had hoped for, Israel secured a third-place finish in Group F of World Cup qualifying with a 3-2 victory over the Faroe Islands on Monday night in Netanya.
WHILE NOT exactly the result it had hoped for, Israel secured a third-place finish in Group F of World Cup qualifying with a 3-2 victory over the Faroe Islands on Monday night in Netanya.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israel defeated Faroe Islands 3-2 late Monday night in Netanya thanks to a late goal by Dor Peretz as the blue-and-white ended their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on a high note.
Despite not advancing to the tournament in Qatar or finishing in a playoff position, the victory allowed Willi Ruttensteiner’s squad to finish in third place in Group F behind Denmark and Scotland, but crucially ahead of Austria, which will help the National Team in terms of seeding in future tournaments.
“I am a bit disappointed that our performance didn’t produce four or five goals,” Ruttensteiner said following the victory. “We wasted opportunities and we were poor on defense when we held the lead and allowed Faroe Islands to come back and draw even at 2-2 on mistakes that we made which we need to end.
“But we won the game and finished in third place, which can be considered a success. To end the qualifying campaign ahead of Austria is a huge accomplishment.”
Israel took the lead on a Monas Dabbur penalty after a handball was called on Faroe Islands in the box in the 30th minute, while Shon Weissman doubled the advantage early on in the second half.
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group F - Israel v Austria - Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel - September 4, 2021 Israel's Shon Weissman celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates.
However, Solvi Vatnhamar and Klaemint Olsen found the back of the goal for the visitors with a pair of quick strikes to level the score at 2-2.
Peretz helped Israel retake the lead soon thereafter in the 74th minute and allowed the hosts to secure the three points.


