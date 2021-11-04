The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
FIFA fines Scotland for booing Israeli national anthem at soccer match

The Scottish Football Association was also sanctioned for an inappropriate flag flown by Scottish fans during the match in Hampden Park.

By TAL SPUNGIN  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 18:55
General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match (photo credit: ACTION IMAGES/VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: ACTION IMAGES/VIA REUTERS)
FIFA has, on Thursday, fined the Scottish Football Association (SFA) 10,000 Swiss Francs, or NIS 34,046, after Scotland fans booed the Israeli national anthem before a match between the two nations in October.
The SFA was also sanctioned for an inappropriate flag flown by Scottish fans during the match, which finished 3-2 in favor of hosts Scotland.
A section of Scottish fans who arrived at Hampden Park, Glasgow to watch their nation play the Israeli national team in a crucial World Cup qualifying match, booed The Israeli national anthem 'HaTikvah.'
It is considered a tradition for the national anthems of nations to be played before the start of international soccer matches.
The official report released by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee stated the SFA violated articles 11 and 16 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. 
They were officially fined for a "disturbance during national anthems and use of objects (flags) to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event."
Israel took the lead twice during the match but succumbed to a last-minute winner from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. The defeat dampened Israeli hopes of progressing to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as the national team sits four points below Scotland with three matches remaining.


