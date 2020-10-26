The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli clubs back in action after hiatus

Coming off Europa League highs, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Beersheba duel to goalless draw

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 21:19
ITAY SHECHTER (right) and Maccabi Tel Aviv were able to generate a number of scoring chances against Hapoel Beersheba at Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday night, but neither team was able to find the back of the net in a 0-0 Premier League draw. (photo credit: DANNY MARON)
ITAY SHECHTER (right) and Maccabi Tel Aviv were able to generate a number of scoring chances against Hapoel Beersheba at Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday night, but neither team was able to find the back of the net in a 0-0 Premier League draw.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
The Israel Premier League got back to business this past weekend after more than a month on the sidelines due to the countrywide lockdown as Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Beersheba kicked off at Bloomfield Stadium in a highly anticipated matchup.
However, the game didn’t live up to its billing as the sides played to a 0-0 draw that produced limited quality opportunities.
Giorgos Donis’s Maccabi Tel Aviv entered the contest after defeating Qarabag 1-0 in Europa League action, while Yossi Abukasis’s Hapoel Beersheba stunned Slavia Prague 3-1. With both teams coming into the league tie with continental victories, expectations were high that the squads would produce a clash to remember as both coaches made a number of changes to their starting lineups.
The Southern Reds came very close to breaking the deadlock in the 44th minute, when Josue and Elton Acolatse blitzed the Maccabi goal but couldn’t put the ball behind ’keeper Daniel Tenenbaum.
Donis made a trio of substitutes to begin the second half to try and freshen up the attack, which produced a couple of chances over the final 45 minutes.
Itay Shechter had the best opportunity when he went one-on-one with Beersheba ’keeper Ohad Levita, but his shot hit the outside netting of the goal as the contest came to a close with each side picking up a point.
Maccabi Tel Aviv has collected only two points in three league clashes this season with a date at Maccabi Haifa up next.
“Our biggest issue was our state,” said a disappointed Donis. “We didn’t have the power, intensity and pace. We began the game well, but we had issues on the attack. There are some things that are concerning and we will have to work hard in order to improve our play as we didn’t create many chances.”
Before playing Haifa, Maccabi will travel to Turkey to play Sivasspor in its second Europa League game after slipping by Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag in Israel last week thanks to a 10th-minute goal by Yonatan Cohen.
The victory was the yellow-and-blue’s first in continental action since 2017, when it beat Villarreal 1-0 in Spain.
Last week, Sivasspor fell to Villarreal 5-3 in a barnburner of a clash as the Turkish squad will look to pick up its first points in the competition when it welcomes Maccabi on Thursday night. Veteran coach Rıza Calımbay led Sivasspor to the group stages for the first time in franchise history and one player who will be familiar to Israeli soccer fans will be forward Larry Kayode, who played with Maccabi Netanya in 2014/15, while former Italian Serie A midfielder Isaac Cofie and veteran Copenhagen midfielder Claudemir de Souza also feature for the squad.
Back to Beersheba, Abukasis reflected on the goalless draw with Maccabi.
“This wasn’t our best soccer game and we lost a ton of balls partly because of Maccabi’s pressure and partly because of our lack of focus,” noted the Hapoel coach. “I don’t like to use the word exhaustion, but we didn’t practice much since our Europa League game last week which was played at a tremendous pace.”
Up next for the Reds in league play is a home clash with Bnei Sakhnin in a game that will be played at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem. But prior to the Israeli league contest, Beersheba will head to France to take on Nice in Europa League action on Thursday.
Abukasis’s team will enter Matchday Two after shocking Slavia Prague thanks to a pair of late goals by Elton Acolatse to seal the three points.
The Czechs dominated play throughout the first half, but a 45th-minute goal by Jonathan Agudelo gave Beersheba a 1-0 lead heading into the break.
Lukas Provod drew Prague even in the 75th minute, but Josue worked his magic in the 86th minute as Acolatse scored his first of two while the Dutch winger added his second of the match two minutes later to seal the surprise victory.
Beersheba will look to repeat the feat in France when it visits a Nice squad coached by former Arsenal star Patrick Vieira, who has done a solid job in helping the Ligue 1 side continue to improve.
The French club last featured in the Europa League group stages in 2017/18, when it advanced to the round-of-32. Notable team members include Danish striker Kasper Dolberg, attacking midfielder Rony Lopes, former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and veteran captain Brazilian Dante.
There are plenty of other Israelis who will be taking part in European matchups this week, including starlet Manor Solomon, who plies his trade with Shakhtar Donetsk. Solomon scored Shakhtar’s winning goal against Real Madrid last week in Champions League play and will look to duplicate the feat when he faces Inter Milan.
In Europa League action, Antwerp star Lior Refaelov will play Tottenham after scoring against Ludogorets, Hoffenheim’s Monas Dabbur found the back of the goal versus Red Star Belgrade last week will visit Gent while Max Grechkin and Joel Abu Hana, with Zorya Luhansk, host Braga and Celtic’s Nir Bitton and Hatem El Hamed head to Lille.


Tags sports soccer maccabi tel aviv Hapoel Beersheba
