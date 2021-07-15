Israel’s sailing sensation Katy Spychakov to set sail in Tokyo

Katy Spychakov is the new and refreshing hope for a blue-and-white medal in Women's Sailing this summer in Tokyo, Japan.





The 21-year-old Israeli will be competing in the Women's RS X category and will enter the Olympics with a lot of pressure and expectations on her back after recently having won the silver medal at the 2021 World Championships in Cadiz, Spain. Israeli sailor Katy Spykachov. (Reuters)







The Eilat native added that medal to the silver she had won at the 2020 European Championships in Portugal which was yet another major accomplishment especially at such a young age.



