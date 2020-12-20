Midwest gambit: 200 chess players compete in solidarity with Israel

Chess lovers from Israel and the Midwest competed on Saturday evening during an online competition organized by Chess for All and Israel in Chicago. The first is a chess club with a network of schools across the country, the second is the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest.
With the support of Bruce Pandolfini, America’s famous chess coach, the virtual match included roughly 200 lovers of the game of kings who competed over the title. The winner was Grand Master Nitzan Steinberg with the best female participant being Grand Master Marsel Efroimski. Efroimski also won the Queen’s Gambit award.
Pandolfini serves as a consultant for the hit Netflix series Queen’s Gambit which made chess more popular than ever. Based on the 1983 novel The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis, the show follows a young woman, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, on her path to master the game and overcome addiction. The show gained a great deal of praise among chess lovers for being accurate and realistic. Sales of chess sets, likely due to the show being aired during a time in which many people are at home because of COVID-19, increased by over 1000%, NPR reported.
MK Evgeny Soya [Yisrael Beytenu], himself an amateur chess player, called the event “inspiring” during an official video of the competition and lauded the game for connecting nations and people.
