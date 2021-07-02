The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Retired Barcelona FC, Real Madrid legends to hold El Clasico in Tel Aviv

The Barcelona squad will feature Brazilian legends such as Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, who will square off against Real Madrid greats such as Roberto Carlos and Luis Figo in the El Clasico in Tel Aviv.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JULY 2, 2021 21:54
Barcelona's Ronaldinho celebrates his goal against Betis during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona November 4, 2007. (photo credit: ALBERT GEA/ REUTERS)
Barcelona's Ronaldinho celebrates his goal against Betis during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona November 4, 2007.
(photo credit: ALBERT GEA/ REUTERS)
The Barcelona Legends will be facing off against the Real Madrid legends team at the El Clasico in Tel Aviv at Bloomfield Stadium on July 20.
It is the first time that the Barcelona Legends have played since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The game coincides with the launch of "Barca, The Exhibition," opening in Tel Aviv from mid-July to late August - offering a trek through the history of Barcelona FC's history and a chance to virtually enjoy a game at the famous Camp Nou Stadium, using the latest technologies.
The Barcelona squad will feature Brazilian legends such as Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, who will square off against Real Madrid greats such as Roberto Carlos and Luis Figo in the El Clasico in Tel Aviv.
Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos were all part of a Brazilian legends squad that came to Israel to play a friendly match against acclaimed retired Israeli players in Haifa in 2019.
While the Real Madrid roster has not yet been finalized, Barcelona confirmed Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Deco, Jon Andoni Goikoetxea, Miquel Soler, Guillermo Amor, Gaizka Mendieta, Javier Saviola, Ronald de Boer, Juan Carlos Rodríguez, Frédéric Déhu, Samuel Okunowo and Jesús Mariano Angoy will all be attending on July 20.
“The Barca Legends are the result of an FC Barcelona program to showcase the great players that have worn its famous colors over the years," Barcelona said on its website. “It is designed to help promote the Barca name and values around the world through its former players, and to enable them to continue playing for the team even after retiring as professionals.
"The aim is to play games and run parallel events in different places around the world."
The current Barcelona squad, led by its all-star Argentinian forward Lionel Messi who will be enjoying yet another trip to the Jewish state, is also set to arrive in Jerusalem to take on Beitar Jerusalem in a friendly match at Teddy Stadium on August 4.
Messi visited a few years back to compete in an international exhibition game as part of the Argentinian national squad, which took on its Uruguayan rivals in Tel Aviv at Bloomfield in 2019. While in the country, Messi took part in philanthropic work with the Argentinian squad, such as visiting children's hospitals and mentoring Israeli youth.


