WATCH: Kobi Aflalo sings the National Anthem at Washington Wizards event

Israeli singer Kobi Aflalo sang the American National Anthem on Thursday as part of a special Jewish heritage night marked by the Washington Wizards basketball team on Thursday.
סיום הביצוע המרגש של קובי אפללו להימנון האמריקאי כפי ששודר בערוץ המקומי בוושינגטון די. סי. @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/BJZ7OpVaej— Washington Wizards (@washwizardsil) March 5, 2021
The event will include Deni Avdija who plays on the team and former NBA player Omri Casspi.
The Washington Wizards launched a Hebrew twitter account to better accommodate the surge of interest they experienced from Israeli fans following the decision to draft Avdija.
