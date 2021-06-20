The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Stanley Lipschitz, popular Jerusalem restaurateur, dies at 75

Lipschitz, an immigrant from Johannesburg who was married to Linda Lipschitz, is survived by two children, Yaron and Yael, five grandchildren and two brothers, Anthony and Howard.

By STEVE LINDE  
JUNE 20, 2021 15:10
Stanley Lipschitz (photo credit: Courtesy)
Stanley Lipschitz
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Stanley Lipschitz, a beloved Jerusalem restaurateur and raconteur, died on Saturday at Shaare Zedek Medical Center at the age of 75, after a brave struggle with cancer, and was laid to rest on Sunday on Har Hamenuchot.
Among the restaurants he owned, managed or worked at in Jerusalem were Stanley’s, Vaqueiro, Shor Habar, Cezanne and Eucalyptus, and he most recently ran the cafe at the Bible Lands Museum. His specialty as a chef was South African-style barbecued meat.
Lipschitz, an immigrant from Johannesburg who was married to Linda Lipschitz, is survived by two children, Yaron and Yael, five grandchildren and two brothers, Anthony and Howard. Yael managed to fly in from Germany a day before his death to bid him farewell.
“Dad loved a good steak and whiskey – seems to be a Lipschitz family trait,” his son, Yaron, said in his eulogy. “A storyteller who always saw a different angle in things, and in his many years in the restaurant business, he brought joy to so many. He would spend hours getting to know his customers, telling stories and sharing a glass of wine with them.”
Yaron said he had spent some special moments with his father during the 18 months since he was diagnosed with cancer. “I got to hear so many stories from him. One that I remember well is when he was in the (South African) navy – a Jewish boy surrounded by non-Jews and on the boxing team. He needed to prove his worth even against bigger and stronger opponents. Always getting up even when knocked down. If he’s taught us anything, it’s not backing down: staying standing even when it’s tough and the odds are against you.
“With dad, everything was always done with a smile; his Anglo upbringing and good manners, always saying thank you, even to his doctors in his final moments.”


