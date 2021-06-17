The western end of Einstein Street in the affluent suburbia of Ramat Aviv has attracted more than its share of appealing eateries in recent years, yet – most likely because of the disastrous consequences of the pandemic – the neighborhood has also witnessed unexpected turnover among these establishments. Thus, the prime location that was once the home of the Asian restaurant Tatami is now occupied by newcomer Maris, which specializes in Turkish cuisine.The summer months are ideal for the debut of a taverna-style eatery where the majority of the seating is al fresco, on a patio furnished with colorful tables. There is a small indoor space, dominated by the bar and tabun oven. Although Maris has not been open long, it has clearly been discovered; we arrived early on a weeknight, and the place was already nearly full. The welcoming staff was especially eager to please. They even relocated our table in order to create distance between us and a group of cigar smokers.The atmosphere calls for a drink before dinner, and there is a reasonable number of wines available by the glass (NIS 33-60), as well as four specialty cocktails (NIS 37-42). Unfortunately, Maris is still waiting to stock Turkish beer. While the food menu has been translated into English, the alcohol list is still only in Hebrew.Most of the cocktails are based on Turkish spirits, and we enjoyed two of them: the Middle East Raki and the Bishbesh. Lavishly garnished with a huge sprig of fresh rosemary and half an entire fennel, respectively, both were exotically refreshing.The bilingual evening menu comprises six sections: Mezze (NIS 18-22), Tabun (NIS 38-42), Intermediate Courses (NIS 52-86), Main Courses (NIS 58-145), Kids’ Menu (NIS 38-44), and Desserts (NIS 26-44). There are tempting vegetarian/vegan options in every category.It is de rigueur to start a meal at Maris with some of the mezze, which are also available at discounted prices when ordered as a quartet or octet (NIS 89/159, including rustic bread). There was not a single one of the four intensely seasoned appetizers we ordered that we did not enjoy, from the yogurt dip with garlic and mint butter (haydani) to the roasted red pepper with Tulum cheese (koz biber), and from the fava and olive oil spread to the mashed red pepper and tomato salad (ezme). All were mopped up to the last drop with the fresh, crusty bread.
Not kosher
7 Einstein street, Ramat Aviv
Tel. (03) 500-7040
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.
