The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

State Comptroller bows out of Meron probe in favor of state inquiry

Englman first announced that he would probe the disaster back on May 3 when it appeared that the government of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would block any attempt at a state inquiry.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 21, 2021 17:08
Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at stairs with waste on it in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, April 30, 2021. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at stairs with waste on it in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, April 30, 2021.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman dropped his probe of the Mount Meron disaster in favor of the state commission of inquiry on Wednesday.
Englman announced that he would probe the disaster back on May 3 when it appeared that the government of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would block any attempt at a state inquiry.
At the time, the debate was whether Englman would be more aggressive in laying personal blame on key ministers like Arye Deri or Amir Ohana than he has in many of his other reports or whether he was initiating the inquiry at Netanyahu’s behest to whitewash the issue.
Coming four days after the disaster which killed 45 people, Englman’s announcement in May also indicated that if, unexpectedly, a state commission did ever emerge, he would reconsider his mandate.
Former chief justice Miriam Naor was appointed to head the state inquiry on June 27 shortly after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid ousted Netanyahu from power with a strong desire to probe the Meron disaster.
Explaining his decision to abandon his own inquiry, Englman said that his work would be repetitive.
As long as the only probes being pursued were by the state prosecution or by some very limited authority under the Netanyahu government, Englman said his office was necessary to ensure that the full picture was covered.
However, given Naor’s broad authority to investigate all issues, even summon officials and issue conclusions, the comptroller said his probe no longer served its original purpose.
Englman noted that four senior officials from his office met with Naor’s commission to give over all information they had collected to date in order to aid Naor’s inquiry in its efforts.
The Meron disaster has been politicized with some in the current government looking to score points against the current opposition, and the current opposition looking to avoid blame for a disaster which they view as a longer-term issue which was ignored by a variety of coalitions.
Broadly speaking, the families of victims from the tragedy are supportive of the state inquiry, although some haredi families are wary of any actions by the commission which smack of politics.
Likewise, some have accused Englman of being too close to Netanyahu who made him the first non-judge comptroller in decades and tried to assist Netanyahu in getting his legal bills paid by tycoon friends.
Englman had told the Jerusalem Post that he would be potentially ready to be aggressive naming names to blame for the disaster.
Now, no one will have the opportunity to find out whether or not Englman would have crossed the personal criticism threshold.


Tags state comptroller Mount Meron Mount Meron tragedy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by