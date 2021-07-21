State Comptroller bows out of Meron probe in favor of state inquiry

Englman announced that he would probe the disaster back on May 3 when it appeared that the government of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would block any attempt at a state inquiry.

At the time, the debate was whether Englman would be more aggressive in laying personal blame on key ministers like Arye Deri or Amir Ohana than he has in many of his other reports or whether he was initiating the inquiry at Netanyahu’s behest to whitewash the issue.

Coming four days after the disaster which killed 45 people, Englman’s announcement in May also indicated that if, unexpectedly, a state commission did ever emerge, he would reconsider his mandate.

Former chief justice Miriam Naor was appointed to head the state inquiry on June 27 shortly after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid ousted Netanyahu from power with a strong desire to probe the Meron disaster.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Explaining his decision to abandon his own inquiry, Englman said that his work would be repetitive.

As long as the only probes being pursued were by the state prosecution or by some very limited authority under the Netanyahu government, Englman said his office was necessary to ensure that the full picture was covered.

However, given Naor’s broad authority to investigate all issues, even summon officials and issue conclusions, the comptroller said his probe no longer served its original purpose.

Englman noted that four senior officials from his office met with Naor’s commission to give over all information they had collected to date in order to aid Naor’s inquiry in its efforts.

The Meron disaster has been politicized with some in the current government looking to score points against the current opposition, and the current opposition looking to avoid blame for a disaster which they view as a longer-term issue which was ignored by a variety of coalitions.

Broadly speaking, the families of victims from the tragedy are supportive of the state inquiry, although some haredi families are wary of any actions by the commission which smack of politics.

Likewise, some have accused Englman of being too close to Netanyahu who made him the first non-judge comptroller in decades and tried to assist Netanyahu in getting his legal bills paid by tycoon friends.

Englman had told the Jerusalem Post that he would be potentially ready to be aggressive naming names to blame for the disaster.

Now, no one will have the opportunity to find out whether or not Englman would have crossed the personal criticism threshold.