Gov't approves state committee of inquiry into Meron disaster

The government passed a resolution Sunday morning to establish a state committee of inquiry into the Meron disaster, in which 45 men and boys died in a mass crush on Mount Meron on the Lag Ba’Omer holiday in April. The last government refused to establish such a committee despite the wishes of the families of the victims to do so, and forming the investigative panel, which will be independent from political interference, was a promise made by several parties following the disaster. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during Sunday’s cabinet meeting that the government had a responsibility to learn lessons from the Meron tragedy, Israel’s most deadly civilian disaster, while the families of the victims welcomed the establishment of the new committee. On April 30, 45 men and boys, mostly ultra-Orthodox died in a mass crush on Mount Meron, the site of the tomb of Talmudic sage Shimon Bar Yohai, where tens of thousands of pilgrims had gathered for the annual Lag Ba’Omer celebrations.According to the government resolution establishing the investigative panel, the state committee of inquiry will investigate the sequence of events at Mount Meron on the night of the disaster and “establish findings and conclusions regarding all aspects of the incident, including how decisions were made which led to the event being approved, the formation of the program which was approved and its conditions, and pose a series of professional and legal questions pertaining to the safety of mass events including religious events and the sites used by the public to hold them, including and especially places used for mass-participant events.”The courts will be given NIS 6 million to carry out the investigation. “Forty-five people lost their lives in the terrible disaster, and we have a responsibility to learn the lessons and prevent the next disaster,” said Bennett at the cabinet meeting.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}“The committee will not be able to bring back to life those who are no longer with us, but the government can do everything to prevent unnecessary loss of life in the future.”Bennett added that the government will do everything it can for pilgrims and worshipers who visit the site “so that the tradition of celebrations on Lag B'Omer, and all the year round, will continue,” noting that those who worship at the site come from the entire spectrum of the Jewish people.“Ensuring their security is the role of the government and that is how it will be done,” added Bennett. The Forum of Families of Meron Victims welcomed what it called “an important decision that will ensure the prevention of the next disaster,” and said that it would allow the families to concentrate on memorializing their loved ones instead of dealing with the failures themselves. “This is a very important decision, although it will not bring back our most beloved ones, at least we will be able to ensure the prevention of another disaster,” said the forum in a statement to the press. “This decision should have been made the week after the disaster, and it is sad that we had to fight for it ourselves,” they added in a rebuke to the last government which refused to establish a state committee of inquiry. “We all hope that the lessons will be learned and that in the near future they will begin correcting the shortcomings in preparation for next year’s Lag B'Omer celebrations.”State Commissions of Inquiry are headed by a judge who appoints the other members of the panel, and are independent of all governmental influence from the moment they are appointed.Mount Meron suffers from deficient and unsuitable infrastructure, with past government, police and media reports having determined that it must be overhauled to avoid a disaster. The crush at Meron occurred on April 30, following the end of a major ceremony on Lag Ba’Omer night, when thousands of men exited a central plaza via a narrow metal walkway with a significant downward slope ending with a 90 degree bend and a flight of steps. The crush took place on that walkway as thousands of men and boys found themselves compressed into this tiny space with more pilgrims filing into the walkway from the rear unaware of what was happening further down and trapping those already inside. The complex of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai’s grave at Meron is old, small, decrepit, makeshift, and in no way fit for the 200,000 to 300,000 pilgrims who flock to the site every year on Lag Ba’Omer. Previous efforts to address concerns raised by state authorities and the police have failed due to the highly complex and tangled legal situation regarding ownership of the land and infrastructure at the site, and intense legal opposition of their owners to any changes.