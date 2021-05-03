The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
State Comptroller: I will carry out special probe on Meron disaster

“It was a disaster which could have been prevented. Now it is incumbent upon us to evaluate and probe how to prevent another incident like this.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 3, 2021 12:21
STATE COMPTROLLER Matanyahu Englman. (photo credit: Courtesy)
STATE COMPTROLLER Matanyahu Englman.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman on Monday held a press conference announcing he would undertake a special probe of Friday’s Lag B’Omer Mount Meron disaster which killed 45 people and injured over 150.
He said, “It was a disaster which could have been prevented. Now it is incumbent upon us to evaluate and probe how to prevent another incident like this.”
Englman continued, “to the extent that there is personal responsibility” by an individual or individuals for the disaster, “this will be stated unambiguously with specific treatment of those connected to the issue.”
In addition, he said that if a state commission of inquiry is established, he would reevaluate the purpose of his probe, leaving the door open on that issue.
Alternate Prime Minister and Justice Minister Benny Gantz , along with senior former police officials and various NGOs have called for such an inquiry.
It is unclear whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will allow such a commission to proceed or whether he would give it any meaningful authority given that he and some of his coalition partners, including Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Housing Minister Minister Yaakov Litzman and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana could come in for criticism for their roles in the incident.
The comptroller said that his new report would focus on three main issues.
Speaking at the press conference, he said he would probe the conduct and actions of the political decision-makers, police and disaster and rescue workers.
Second, Englman said there would be an overview about how the cemetery and area of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, the famed rabbi from the Mishnaic era who is credited with authoring the mystic book of the Zohar, at Meron has been treated and managed.
Within this section, he said he would reference to what extent the government and various authorities followed up on deficiencies noted in past 2008 and 2011 comptroller reports.
Finally, the third section will be about the future and how best to handle future events and the land area and holy sites in the area themselves.
Regarding this third section, he said it would address both Lag B’Omer at Mount Meron as well as other similar mass pilgrimage events at other holy places.
Further, he said that if there were any criminal angles, they would be referred to the Attorney-General.
The Police Investigations Department is already probing the incident both in terms of civilian and police conduct.


Tags state comptroller lag baomer Mount Meron
