State Dept: Annexation should be part of a process with Palestinians

If Israel applies its laws to West Bank settlements, it should be part of Israel and Palestinians working together towards fulfilling US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a briefing with Israeli journalists on Friday.During Secretary of State MIke Pompeo’s visit to Israel this week, he reiterated that “annexation is up to Israel,” but that “we think these discussions should be part of the peace process, part of discussions between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Ortagus said. The State Department Spokeswoman emphasized this point more than once, saying: “We really think annexation should be part of a peace process where Palestinians should have a say.” The Trump administration has sent mixed messages about the conditions for Israel to go forward with annexation.Friedman said in an interview to The Jerusalem Post last week that Israel could proceed with annexation as long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows that he is open and committed to talks with the Palestinians. He did not say the Palestinians would have to agree, stating: “If the Palestinians refuse to show up, I’m not sure what else the prime minister can do. But I think there ought to be an unequivocal communication to the Palestinians that they are invited to negotiate in good faith on the president’s vision.”The Trump administration’s “Vision for Peace” would allow Israel to apply its laws to all settlements and the Jordan Valley, comprising 30% of the West Bank, and for a Palestinian state to be established in the other 70% under certain conditions, such as stopping incitement and granting its citizens civil rights. If the conditions are met, the Palestinians would also receive a massive economic aid package.Ortagus pointed out that the joint US-Israel committee to map out those borders, fled by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is ongoing.The coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White, for the government expected to be sworn in on Sunday, states that Netanyahu could bring annexation to a vote on July 1 at the earliest.Asked about the Palestinian leadership’s continuing refusal to engage with the Trump plan, Ortagus said the plan is “one of the most comprehensive things the US has ever worked on, and the Palestinians said this publicly, but we’ll continue to push for this vision for peace.“We have by no means given up hope,” she added. “This will continue to be a major part of our foreign policy...We will press for the Palestinians to come to the table as part of this peace plan.”Referring to the possible threat of EU sanctions on Israel if it goes forward with annexation, Ortagus signaled that the US would defend Israel.“We continue to be a steadfast ally of the State of Israel,” she said. “We made a point of standing up for Israel at the UN...We’ve done all we can to reverse the last administration not standing up for Israel...Israel has a friend an ally in the US.” The US is aware of Jordanian opposition to the plan, and hopes that it will come to the table to discuss it, Ortagus said.“What we want for both israel and Jordan is a relationship that’s not only strong on the security level, but also strong on diplomatic and economic level,” she said.