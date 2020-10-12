State to High Court: Mass protest ban to expire Tuesday

The state told the High Court of Justice late Monday that the Knesset law which has banned mass protests for the last two weeks will expire on Tuesday afternoon.The remarkable turnaround comes only days after the same state lawyers fought hard last Wednesday to justify the mass protest ban for a period of weeks during the current coronavirus national lockdown. At the time, a court spokeswoman advised that the court would hear the case Tuesday, days after the Sukkot holiday is already over and close to when the ban might be removed anyway. Already back on September 30 the High Court had made it clear that it would not rush in to help the protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, by slow-walking their petition to strike down new corona-era limits on demonstrations.By dragging out the petition from September 30 until at least October 13 and possibly longer until a decision, the High Court will have put zero pressure on the government during a full two weeks when mass protests were banned.In late September, the Knesset passed an amendment to the corona emergency powers law, granting the government the authority to block mass protests for between one to three weeks, with an option to extend the ban for an additional two weeks with additional Knesset approval.Protests are still allowed for up to 20 people within 1 kilometer of a person's residence, but the amendment prevented mass protests near the prime minister's Balfour residence as had occurred every weekend in recent months. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The petitioners had hoped the High Court would intervene already on October 2, saying the key to the protests being effective was their unbroken consistency, and accused Netanyahu of using corona as an excuse to crack down on dissent.Despite the court’s delay on the issue, it appears that a combination of changing political calculations plus fear of pressure from the justices put pressure on the government not to extend the initial three week period to five weeks with Knesset approval.