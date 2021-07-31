Swastikas scrawled on Bnei Brak synagogues

In front of one of the synagogues, photos of Shira Banki , who was murdered by a haredi extremist in the Jerusalem Pride Parade in 2015, were scattered in front of the entrance. Friday marked 11 years since the murder took place.

"The bullying rampage and spray-painting of swastikas on a synagogue in Bnei Brak on Shabbat is the rotten fruit of continued and unbridled incitement against everything that smells of Judaism and haredim," said United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher on Saturday night, expressing hopes that he would be able to pass an amendment to expand the legal definition of racism to include incitement against haredim.

In 2015, Yishai Schlissel, a resident of Modi'in Illit, stabbed six people at the Jerusalem Pride Parade. In 2005, Schlissel stabbed several people at the pride parade, serving 10 years in prison until he was released just weeks before carrying out the attack in 2015.

Swastikas were scrawled on the walls of two synagogues in Bnei Brak on Saturday, with Israel Police opening an investigation on Saturday night.