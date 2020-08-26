The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tamano-Shata to push ahead with aliyah of 722 Bnei Menashe Jews

The first group is currently expected to arrive after the conclusion of the High Holy Days, which ends around the middle of October.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 26, 2020 03:11
PNINA TAMANO-SHATA, newly appointed aliyah and integration minister and the first Ethopia-born minister in the Israeli government (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PNINA TAMANO-SHATA, newly appointed aliyah and integration minister and the first Ethopia-born minister in the Israeli government
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata is pushing ahead with the planned aliyah of 722 Bnei Menashe Jews from northeastern India, the Jewish News Syndicate reported Tuesday.
The planned immigration will be done in cooperation with the Interior Ministry and Shavei Israel, an NGO that has helped over 4,000 Bnei Menashe Jews make aliyah over the past 20 years.
The Bnei Menashe ethnic group is said to number at around 10,000 total, and are believed by many to be descended from one of the Ten Lost Tribes, specifically that of Menashe. They were recognized as members of a lost tribe in 2005 by then-Sephardi Chief Rabbi Shlomo Atar, though he did specify they would need to formally convert.
The first group is currently expected to arrive after the conclusion of the High Holy Days, which ends around the middle of October, JNS reported.
Speaking to JNS, Tamano-Shata explained that her ministry's state budget proposal included the funds necessary for the integration of new olim, though Shavei Israel will cover airfare costs as well as internal transportation in India. According to Shavei Israel founder and chairman Michael Freund, these travel costs are estimated to add up to $1,000 per person.
“I am proud at this time to implement a government decision enabling around 750 members of the Bnei Menashe community to immigrate to Israel, as they are entitled to do so, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry,” Tamano-Shata explained.
“This is being carried out thanks to a budget from my office, which is set for approval in the upcoming government state budget.
“To the immigrants from the Bnei Menashe community, I want to say that my door is always open to them, and I intend to work with them in the best possible way to assist with their immigration and absorption.”
While it is unclear where these new immigrants will move, one Israeli city has stated that it is willing to accept them.
“I invite the Bnei Menashe immigrants to come and live in our city, and join the strong and successful community which has been fully integrated into our town and is an integral part of the Hof Hagalil landscape,” Nof Hagalil Mayor Ronen Plot told JNS, referencing the community of Bnei Menashe Jews already living in the city.
He added that “we will receive them with open arms and assist them with their absorption so that they feel at home, and part of the extended Bnei Menashe family along with all the residents of our city. I promised the minister that I would personally ensure that they have a smooth absorption in the city; our residents will welcome them with much love.”
The announcement comes amid an imminent debate in the Knesset over a bill that could restrict who is allowed to make aliyah in accordance with the Law of Return. This bill, spearheaded by senior Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich, would see the Law of Return amended to only allow those who are halachically Jewish – those who have a Jewish mother – to make aliyah.
In its current state, the law allows those with a single Jewish grandparent to make aliyah.
“I love the immigrants and am happy they are with us, but that has nothing to do with bringing hundreds of thousands of non-Jews to Israel,” Smotrich wrote on Facebook. “We have a responsibility for the future of the Jewish people, for the future of our existence.”
This bill met opposition from other MKs, most notably Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Yesh Atid MK Yoel Razbozov, both of whom made aliyah from former Soviet Union countries.
Condemning the bill as antisemitic, Razbozov wrote a letter to Yamina leader Naftali Bennett slamming its proposal.
“The Nazis didn’t care about Jewish law when they came to take Jews to concentration camps,” he wrote. “Anyone Jewish enough to be sent to concentration camps should be Jewish enough to make aliyah to the land of Israel.”
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags aliyah india shavei israel bnei menashe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come for Western allies to stand up to Turkey By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Great expectations By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by