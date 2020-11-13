The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

TAU's Islam course ranked among top 50 in best online courses worldwide

"Thanks to this course I went back to my roots. I am a Muslim Syrian and wanted to learn more about our history, which made us who we are today," said one student from Syria.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 01:20
The Porter School of Environmental Studies Building - Tel Aviv University (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/דוג'רית)
The Porter School of Environmental Studies Building - Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/דוג'רית)
An online Islamic history course by Tel Aviv University has been ranked as one of the world's top 50 online courses by the website "Class Central," which lists online courses from a variety of platforms and academic institutions.
The course, Arab-Islamic History: From Tribes to Empires, is offered by TAU's Innovative Learning Center and Zvi Yavetz School of Historical Studies.
In the course, over 20,000 students from more than 155 countries learn about the history of Islam and the Muslim people, with many students in Muslim countries participating, including from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.
The course "makes the history of the Muslim people accessible to them from an academic point of view, without a religious tone," explained Prof. Miri Shefer-Mossensohn, the lecturer in the course and head of the Zvi Yavetz School in a press statement.
Shefer Mossensohn added that enrolment in the course has significantly increased since the start of the pandemic.
The course includes students from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Sudan, among other countries.
Students from Muslim countries expressed surprise that a Jewish-Israeli professor succeeded in captivating them and teaching Arab-Islamic history, according to a TAU press release.
"This is a major achievement that proves that even in the age of high-tech, the humanities are flourishing. Young people all over the world are seeking to learn good, quality content," said CEO of TAU Online Yuval Schreibman.
One student from Syria wrote to the lecturer at the end of the course, "Thanks to this course I went back to my roots. I am a Muslim Syrian and wanted to learn more about our history, which made us who we are today. Tribes to Empires – what a thoughtful title for the beautiful journey we have been through."


Tags Islam tel aviv university education history Arab culture
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Joe Biden is Israel's friend, but Trumpism is here to stay – opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by