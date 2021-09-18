The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Technion food research center gets an upgrade

The Technion will partner with the Carasso family to renovate the FoodTech building and make it more advanced.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 17:06
Yoel Carasso, Chairman of Carasso Motors (Left) and Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan (photo credit: RAMI SHLUSH / TECHNION)
Yoel Carasso, Chairman of Carasso Motors (Left) and Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan
(photo credit: RAMI SHLUSH / TECHNION)
The Technion will be partnering with the Carasso Family and Carasso Motors in revamping the Faculty of Biotechnology and Food Engineering. The building that is currently known as the Food Industries Center will be renovated and turned into the Carasso FoodTech Innovation Center and will be dedicated to promoting cutting-edge food technologies, teaching, research and development (R&D).
The renovations will expand and upgrade the building, making it unique to Israel, and one of the most advanced of its kind in the world. It will include an R&D center for industrial production, a packaging laboratory, an industrial kitchen, and tasting and evaluation units. There will also be a visitors area for high-school students to be exposed to the world of FoodTech and startups.
"Eradicating world hunger and improving food security are among the main challenges facing humanity in the 21st century, as defined by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals," said Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan. "The Technion has the only faculty in Israel for research in food engineering, a faculty that leads the Israeli FoodTech industry.
"We are grateful to the Crasso Family for their generous contribution, which will establish the Carasso FoodTech Innovation Center, and will help us promote groundbreaking scientific research in the field, train the next generation of the Israeli FoodTech industry and maintain the faculty's position at the global forefront of research and development."
In 1924, our grandfather Moshe immigrated with his family to Israel from Thessaloniki, where he was one of the leaders of the Jewish community," said Yoel Carasso, chairman of Carasso Motors. In Israel, he cofounded Discount Bank, Ophir Cinema and of course, Carasso Motors. For me and for my uncle Shlomo and my cousins - Ioni, Orli, Tzipa and Arik - this is coming full circle from a century ago.
Yoel Carasso, Chairman of Carasso Motors (Left) and Prof. Marcelle Machluf, Dean of the Faculty of Biotechnology and Food Engineering (credit: RAMI SHLUSH / TECHNION) Yoel Carasso, Chairman of Carasso Motors (Left) and Prof. Marcelle Machluf, Dean of the Faculty of Biotechnology and Food Engineering (credit: RAMI SHLUSH / TECHNION)
"We chose to support the Carasso FoodTech Innovation center since the Technion is synonymous with excellence. The Technion is an engine for combining basic and applied science in the Galilee and in Israel as a whole. We believe the Carasso FoodTech Innovation Center will contribute to the industry and to collaborative work in this field, and thus strengthen the Israeli economy and society. Our family has a history of supporting the Technion, and when the opportunity to establish this center sprang, we knew it was our calling to lead."
The faculty is one of the only ones in the world that combines the disciplines of bioengineering, technology, food sciences and life sciences," said Prof. Marcelle Machluf, the faculty's dean. "Coping with the COVID-19 pandemic has only emphasized the importance of food and biotechnology in maintaining our existence and meeting future existential challenges. To address the many challenges in this field, including access to healthy, affordable food and innovative medical treatments, we need advanced infrastructure that will enable the integration of new engineering and scientific tools; these will enable us to develop the necessary technologies, as well as the infrastructure and equipment that will support the development and assimilation of knowledge required to tackle tomorrow's food challenges."
"Carasso Motors, with its various brands - Renault, Nissan, Infinity and Dacia - is committed to innovation and connection with our diverse customer base in Israel," said Isaac Weitz, CEO of Carasso Motors. "Food technology is an evolving field that brings value in many ways to our stockholders. Food research tackled environmental and global warming challenges, providing food security and a balanced diet, accelerating paramedical developments that combine medicine and food, and of course, contributing to the development of innovative solutions that will put Israel at the forefront of science globally.
"At Carasso Motors, we jumped at the opportunity to make such a significant contribution to the establishment of this advanced research center, which will also improve and advance Israel's education and society."


Tags technion technology food industry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by