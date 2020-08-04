The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Technology will not save Israel from the coronavirus’

In new report, Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler says Shin Bet surveillance nor HaMagen alone will be enough to stop the spread of COVID-19.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 4, 2020 17:38
Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler (photo credit: ISRAEL DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE)
Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler
(photo credit: ISRAEL DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE)
Technology will not save Israel from the novel coronavirus, according to Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler.
“Technology is a tool,” she told The Jerusalem Post. “It cannot replace testing, tracing or social distancing.”
Shwartz Altshuler, head of the Israel Democracy Institute’s Democracy in the Information Age program, spoke to the Post the day after she and her colleague Rachel Aridor Hershkovitz published a new policy paper through Brookings titled “Digital Contact Tracing and the Coronavirus: Israeli and Comparative Perspectives.”
She said that Israel failed to stop a second wave of coronavirus because the Health Ministry assumed it could rely on Shin Bet surveillance to isolate positive patients rather than learn to increase testing or improve human contact tracing.
Moreover, use of involuntary tracing, such as through the Shin Bet, “could turn democratic countries, especially weaker democracies … into surveillance dictatorships” and could compromise personal privacy rights.
And, some 20% of people tracked by the Shin Bet were incorrectly put into isolation, which Shwartz Altshuler said is because the ministry used Shin Bet technology alone rather that in collaboration with human intelligence.
In addition to Shin Bet surveillance, Israel has now rolled out its HaMagen application, which can tell users if they have been in the presence of anyone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus. However, the report concluded that exclusive reliance on voluntary cell phone apps does not solve the Shin Bet dilemma, as they also do provide an adequate solution for digital contact tracing on their own.
The solution: “Focusing on the search for solutions to the problems associated with the use of cell phone apps, even if some of these solutions lead to a greater infringement of privacy than does the voluntary reliance on decentralized apps,” the report reads. “With this in mind, it is necessary to draw up a plan for a broad and active campaign to encourage installation of the apps and to prefer the centralized approach that requires users testing positive for the coronavirus to transmit the contact history stored on their cell phone to the central server of the health services.”
If this solution is implemented, there are several factors to keep in mind: the purpose of tracking must be strictly limited.
“Tracking intended to identify contacts must be limited exclusively to the need to inform those exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 patient that they must enter quarantine,” they wrote.
Second, tracking should be carried out by civilian agencies that collect information but also have investigative or enforcement powers.
If there is going to be any infringement of privacy, it should be done only with individual consent.
People should be encouraged to install coronavirus apps, like HaMagen, through a substantial and public advertising campaign.
“Concepts from behavioural economics should be utilized to increase the app’s penetration
among cell phone users,” they wrote. “For example, those who install it could be given priority for certain public services or offered material benefits.”
Shwartz Altshuler suggested that when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu make their weekly TV appearances, that rather than just telling people to wear masks they stress the importance of downloading HaMagen.
Shwartz Altshuler said that when the Health Ministry rolled out HaMagen some 800,000 people instantly installed it. However, within days, many people had removed it from their phones.
She said the application, which is run on Bluetooth but also used GPS technology drains Apple iPhone batteries, a problem that has not been rectified.
Finally, solutions must be found for those who do not own smartphones, such as those within the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community. Also, everyone who is Shabbat observant would not have their smartphones with them in synagogue, where there has been a higher rate of infection for example, so there would need to be a solution for this, too.
The paper suggests that those who do not own smartphones or do not wish to install the app should be allowed to use a smartcard, the size of a credit card, which operates in similar fashion as the app, as one option. This is something that has been proposed in New Zealand. In Singapore, the public was given wearable tracking bracelets.
She said that the country is likely to have more success working with a voluntary app if it ceased to use the Shin Bet, even for a small period, so that citizens felt the need to download HaMagen.  “Doing both is not good,” she said, noting it causes confusion and makes downloading HaMagen seem useless.
“When lives are at stake, it is logical and even imperative to make use of every available technology,” Shwartz Altshuler added. “The question, as in other contexts of life, is one of proportion. Who tracks? Who is tracked? What information is collected? And who supervises all of this?
“Belief that technology can save us from this plague is not correct,” she concluded. “In the end, technology cannot replace basic best practices.”


Tags technology Israel Democracy Institute Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by