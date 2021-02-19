The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Teenager celebrates end of chemotherapy with gourmet meal by celeb chef

The staff made sure to keep patients like Yousef-Haim Sinai laughing and having fun, even during some of the most difficult medical issues.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 21:16
Yousef-Haim Sinai, an 18-year-old youth who survived cancer. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Yousef-Haim Sinai, an 18-year-old youth who survived cancer.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Yousef-Haim Sinai, an 18-year-old from Jerusalem, was given a special heartwarming surprise by the Hadassah Medical Center team on Wednesday to honor his last round of chemotherapy after an intense year of fighting Hodgkin lymphoma.
The surprise was a special meal prepared by chef Rachel Ben Elul, who gained national recognition when she competed on the television show Master Chef. Sinai loved the show and was deeply impressed by her, which is why the Lehosheet Yad ("reach a hand out" in Hebrew) foundation arranged for the surprise feast.
Thanks to Hadassah, Sinai was able to begin treatment on the same afternoon he was found to suffer from Hodgkin lymphoma. His condition was Stage 4, meaning an advanced form of the cancer, and the medical team began an intense process of therapy. Luckily, he was able to fully recover and now hopes to serve in the IDF. 
"I passed six rounds of chemotherapy with the amazing people who work in this department," he said. "It may surprise people from the outside who read this, but they are the reason this ward is full of laughter." He added that recently, the team arranged for patients to have water-fights to cheer them up. 
Another source of help was Zichron Menachem, a foundation which helps young cancer patients meet and be in touch with peers who recovered from the disease. Noam Levi, who was his mentor, said that Sinai impressed him with his dark sense of humor.
"This is the last round of treatments," Sinai said. "I am deeply moved and waited for this for a long [time] to be able to speak the words - I have recovered."


Tags Israel health cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by