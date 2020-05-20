Teens appeal to High Court for IDF to open all combat units to women

Four 18-year-old women filed a petition on Wednesday to the High Court of Justice, calling on Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to allow women to be included in sorting days for all combat units.The petition was filed by Mika Kliger, Mor Lidani, Gali Nishri and Omer Saria, who said they filed it in hopes of being able to join their male counterparts in sorting days for combat and commando units.filed a petition to the High Court demanding women be allowed to serve in the Armored Corps.“The IDF of 2020 discriminates against women just because they are women,” the petition read.In response, Kochavi claimed that the IDF will continue to attempt and integrate women into the Armored Corps."In every place that women can be integrated and can succeed, they will be there,' the IDF spokesman added.According to a study by the Israel Democracy Institute, the number of women combat soldiers in ground forces has increased exponentially since 2012, reaching up to 2,656 in 2017, while the percentage of female soldiers serving in clerical positions declined.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this article."We are not asking for the conditions to be changed for us, but only let us a try and if are found to be compatible, to have us join," Lidani told N12.Kliger added that "I want everyone to understand that we are not just trying to do something out of spite, we are here because we want to contribute and we want to volunteer. The military needs to see this important opportunity for women to serve in all units."Prior to their draft into the IDF, the army holds sorting days for male draftees to test and asses their physical and mental attributes to decide if they are compatible for commando units or other combat roles."The IDF is the last Western army in the world that sorts people according to their genitalia and not their skills and abilities," Labor MK Merav Michaeli wrote on Twitter. "Let's hope the High Court makes sure the IDF stops this humiliation and waste of potential human resources."In January, two women who successfully finished the IDF’s tank commanders course and their officer