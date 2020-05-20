The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Teens appeal to High Court for IDF to open all combat units to women

"We are not asking for the conditions to be changed for us, but only let us a try and if are found to be compatible, to have us join," Mor Lidani told N12.

By ALON EINHORN  
MAY 20, 2020 09:08
The cadets at the infantry instructor's course at the Squad Commanders and Infantry School took part in field week. The soldiers learned survival skills, slept and trained in the field, and took one step closer to completing the prestigious course.Southern Israel (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/FLASH90)
The cadets at the infantry instructor's course at the Squad Commanders and Infantry School took part in field week. The soldiers learned survival skills, slept and trained in the field, and took one step closer to completing the prestigious course.Southern Israel
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/FLASH90)
Four 18-year-old women filed a petition on Wednesday to the High Court of Justice, calling on Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to allow women to be included in sorting days for all combat units.
The petition was filed by Mika Kliger, Mor Lidani, Gali Nishri and Omer Saria, who said they filed it in hopes of being able to join their male counterparts in sorting days for combat and commando units.
"We are not asking for the conditions to be changed for us, but only let us a try and if are found to be compatible, to have us join," Lidani told N12.
Kliger added that "I want everyone to understand that we are not just trying to do something out of spite, we are here because we want to contribute and we want to volunteer. The military needs to see this important opportunity for women to serve in all units."
Prior to their draft into the IDF, the army holds sorting days for male draftees to test and asses their physical and mental attributes to decide if they are compatible for commando units or other combat roles.
"The IDF is the last Western army in the world that sorts people according to their genitalia and not their skills and abilities," Labor MK Merav Michaeli wrote on Twitter. "Let's hope the High Court makes sure the IDF stops this humiliation and waste of potential human resources."
In January, two women who successfully finished the IDF’s tank commanders course and their officer filed a petition to the High Court demanding women be allowed to serve in the Armored Corps.
“The IDF of 2020 discriminates against women just because they are women,” the petition read.
In response, Kochavi claimed that the IDF will continue to attempt and integrate women into the Armored Corps.
"In every place that women can be integrated and can succeed, they will be there,' the IDF spokesman added.
According to a study by the Israel Democracy Institute, the number of women combat soldiers in ground forces has increased exponentially since 2012, reaching up to 2,656 in 2017, while the percentage of female soldiers serving in clerical positions declined.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this article.


Tags IDF women female soldiers in combat IDF Women
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexation must be one part of a broader national security strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by