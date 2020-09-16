The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv asks residents: How do we make city gender-equal?

The Tel Aviv Municipality offers residents a chance to make social change in the public sector.

By TAMAR BEERI  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 14:06
Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020 (photo credit: KFIR SIVAN)
Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
(photo credit: KFIR SIVAN)
The Tel Aviv Municipality has enlisted the public to help it think of new ways to advance gender equality in the city.
The municipality's Resilience and Social Equality Authority has therefore launched a call for proposals from the public where people may submit suggestions for a variety of changes, initiatives, events and programs that will help the city advance a gender-equal morality in the public sector.
Efrat Makin-Knafo, head of the authority and mayoral advisor for gender equality, explained that the initiative was born out of a vision in which "gender equality is a critical component in strengthening the socioeconomic resilience of the entire society."
From the public's suggestions, a plan will be formulated which intends to tackle day-to-day issues revolving around gender gaps, such as the movement to combat violence against women and the advancement of female leadership, as well as women-led businesses and initiatives, and the general advancement of gender equality in the public sphere.
The proposals will be evaluated by "professionals in the municipality."
"The coronavirus pandemic has deepened the gender, social and economic inequalities that preceded it," said Zippi Brand Frank, Tel Aviv-Yafo deputy mayor and chairwoman of the municipality's Committee For Advancing The Status Of Women.
"There are already major disparities between women and men in every aspect of life, and the current crisis has made them worse," she said. "The municipality recognizes the importance and urgency of advancing true gender equality in the city and, accordingly, we have immediately advanced a strategic plan to reduce disparities and to promote women in all walks of life."
The status of women in contrast to men in Israel has apparently worsened over the past few years. The 2019 World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2020 showed Israel in 64th place, having fallen 18 spots from the 46th place it had maintained the previous year.
In July, the Women's Emergency Headquarters demanded that budgets be planned in accordance with movement towards gender equality in the economic sector. A grouping of organizations demanded that the government acknowledge the numerous impediments women face due to gender gaps, and create a long-term plan that would improve the situation.


Tags gender equality in israel women empowerment Gender Equality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To Israel, the UAE and Bahrain: Mazal Tov. Mabruk. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Isi Leibler This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by