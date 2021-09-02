The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv launches fleet of 'kakanoa' motorcycles to clean up after dogs

An average of 500 Kilograms of dog poop is left uncollected by dog owners every month, according to the municipality who launches a fleet of new special motorcycles to combat the trend.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 00:12
Tel Aviv municipality specialized motorcycles that will clean dog feces. (photo credit: GUY YEHIELI, TEL AVIV MUNICIPALITY)
Tel Aviv municipality specialized motorcycles that will clean dog feces.
(photo credit: GUY YEHIELI, TEL AVIV MUNICIPALITY)
The Tel Aviv municipality is launching an innovative new program to clean up after the city's more than 40,000 dogs. "Kakanoas" (poop-cycles), motorcycles with special tanks attached to suck up dog feces, will begin patrolling the city, the municipality announced on Wednesday.
The motorcycles will be made in Israel and will have tanks that can hold up to 20 liters. They will drive paths calculated according to requests of sanitation workers and complaints filed by residents.
"One of the main complaints residents have is dog feces that is not picked up by owners," said the municipality's manager of sanitation and waste disposal Idan Gavish. "We are pleased to run the Kakanoa, which is an additional innovative move in out fight against this smelly phenomenon."
An average of 500 Kilograms of dog poop is left uncollected by dog owners every month, according to the municipality.
The Kakanoa is the municipality's latest tool to fight the trend of owners not cleaning up after their dogs, which the municipality says has only gotten worse in 2020. The number of reports of owners failing to pick up after pets and the negative impact felt by residents both increased in 2020.
Tel Aviv municipality specialized motorcycles that will clean dog feces (GUY YEHIELI, TEL AVIV MUNICIPALITY).Tel Aviv municipality specialized motorcycles that will clean dog feces (GUY YEHIELI, TEL AVIV MUNICIPALITY).
Other actions taken by the municipality include handing out fines to owners caught not cleaning up, stands with baggies placed in parks and gardens and a new law that enables the city to test dog excrement to track down owners based on DNA.


Tags Tel Aviv technology trash motorcycle Snoop Dogg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must ease the process with entry permits - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Emily Schrader

Did the US throw Afghans under the bus? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett, Netanyahu, Michaeli: 3 very different trips to the US - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by