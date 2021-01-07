The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tel Aviv municipality to light up with US flag following Capitol riot

Ron Huldai announced that the municipality would light up "to strengthen and respect the land of the free and the home of the brave."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 7, 2021 10:20
A woman plays with her dog as the municipality building is lit in the colours of the American flag on the first day of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit in Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel May 22, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)
A woman plays with her dog as the municipality building is lit in the colours of the American flag on the first day of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit in Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel May 22, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)
The Tel Aviv municipality building will light up with the colors of the US flag following the riot and invasion of the Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon, Tel Aviv Mayor and Israelis Party leader Ron Huldai announced on Thursday morning.
"Tonight, we will light up the municipality building with the US flag to strengthen and respect the land of the free and the home of the brave," Huldai said, quoting "The Star-Spangled Banner," the US national anthem.
Four people died on the US Capitol grounds Wednesday and 52 people were arrested after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.
Police evacuated the House of Representatives and the Senate after pro-Trump protesters marched through the halls of Congress, forcing both chambers to suspend deliberations as they were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election.
Numerous Israeli political leaders have condemned the attack on the Capitol, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been noticeably silent.


