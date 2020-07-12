The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The week in readers' pictures

Jerusalem Post readers send us their best shots of the week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 12, 2020 18:30
Israeli-American Council co-founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet (photo credit: DEBORAH STRAUSS)
Israeli-American Council co-founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet
(photo credit: DEBORAH STRAUSS)
 Send photos of what you saw or did this week to Jpostmagphotos@gmail.com with your name and where the picture was taken. Feel free to add additional related info about the photo and/or suggest a caption.

“TO MAKE this land our home, if I must fight, I’ll fight to make this land our own, until I die, this land is mine.” – Pat Boone (IDF)



“DROVE MY Chevy to the levee but the levee [near Karmei Tzur] was [almost] dry.” – Don McLean (Zev Rothkoff)



“AND EACH man will sit under his own vine and under his own fig tree, with no one to frighten him. For the mouth of the Lord of Hosts has spoken.” – Micah (Deborah Strauss)

“I’VE BEEN living with a shadow overhead/ I’ve been sleeping with a cloud above my bed...” – Adam Schlesinger, from the 2007 film (Bernard Olsburgh)
 

“IN MY little town [Jerusalem] I grew up believing God keeps his eye on us all...” – Paul Simon (Harriet Mark)



“I GOT no deeds to do, no promises to keep... Life, I love you, all is groovy [in Rosh Hanikra].” – Paul Simon (Tova Weinberg)
 


