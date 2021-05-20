This week in Jerusalem: Sectarian violence in the capital

Sectarian violence in the capital:

Armenian monks assaulted

Renewed violence against Armenian monks has been reported in the Old City. Two Armenian monks were attacked Saturday night while leaving their community monastery. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of such assaults and overall harassment on the part of young haredim. With the personal involvement of Mayor Moshe Lion , security has been stepped up, and two policemen were patrolling nearby and witnessed the attack. The policemen chased the two young haredi men, caught them and brought them to an area police station for further questioning. The two suspects were ultimately released to their homes with various restrictions imposed upon them.

Doctor attacked on her way to a health clinic

A young Arab physician on her way to work at a Kupat Holim health clinic near Mea She’arim was attacked allegedly by three haredi men. According to a police source, the doctor was dragged by the assailants as she emerged from her car. However, three other haredim, neighborhood residents, witnessed the assault and managed to stop it. They helped the woman to get back into her car and escape the developing lynch. A source in the community council said the thugs were probably not neighborhood residents, and that relations there with Arab residents are good. In recent years, there have been some attacks against Arab taxi drivers, but according to the source, those assaults were also perpetrated by young thugs from outside the neighborhood. Police say they are investigating.

Violence shuts down light rail stations

Following violence and damage caused to the light rail in the segment crossing Shuafat, Cfir, which operates and maintains the service, has decided to shut down the stops in the neighborhood until further notice. Riots launched by Shuafat residents last Shabbat caused extensive damage to the rails as well as some of the train cars. Service was suspended pending a review of the situation and an examination to ensure that passengers would be safe, resuming only after a permit was issued by police. But those residing in Shuafat will have to catch the light rail at different stations.

Running for president

Two Jerusalemites are among the candidates hoping to become the next president of the state , though one of the two has not lived in the city for a long time. Singer Yehoram Gaon – once a symbol of Jerusalem, but who now lives in the Greater Tel Aviv area and recently sold his house in Jerusalem – is apparently getting the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his presidential candidacy. But law professor, former city councilman and past justice minister Shimon Shetreet managed this week to obtain more than the minimum of 10 signatures of MKs backing his bid. Shetreet speaks fluent Arabic and in his youth was a winner of the annual International Bible Quiz which takes place on Independence Day.

Next to normal

The municipality is following “the situation” on a daily regular basis, with all authorities involved – the security administration at Safra Square, the police and Home Front Command – arrayed to decide the best course of action at any given moment. This past Tuesday morning, the decision was made to open all city schools as usual, as well as afternoon programs – including schools in the Arab sector. The municipality is also continuing its project to host residents from cities under rocket fire in the South. Jerusalemites who wish to be part of it and host families are welcome to register at jlminvites.webflow.io/

Tidying up Talbiyeh

Plants and flowers, benches and new sidewalks, decorative street lighting and the pièce de résistance – a new fountain – are all part of an ambitious project to renovate prestigious Jabotinsky Street in the heart of the Talbiyeh neighborhood.

The sum of NIS 6.5 million has been allocated for the project, which is due to start next month and finish before Rosh Hashanah. The fountain, which itself will cost NIS 5 million, will take more time to be competed.

A troubled Abu Tor

Has the legendary coexistence between Jewish and Arab residents of Abu Tor reached its end? The level of violence that hit the mixed neighborhood this past week provides cause for worry.

Residents from across the spectrum have expressed concern about the deterioration. For many on the Jewish side, things have gone too far: acts of arson, mostly of cars, and a Molotov cocktail thrown inside the balcony of a Jewish family’s home on Saturday evening seem to indicate that the animosity has reached new levels, shutting down constructive dialogue. For now, the police are investigating and many Jewish residents remain worriedly inside their homes.

On the Arab side, there are attempts to renew the dialogue. For the moment, fear is the predominant feeling and even those who were active for years in coexistence and shared neighborhood projects are not sure things will normalize in the near future.